Keep calm and spoil yourself

Monday, March 2, 2020
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
There are now seven positive cases of the coronavirus in the region, while only one remains in a serious condition
Hello ladies, time to treat yourself with things that make you feel good. I call my best medicine ‘The three magic S’s: Sport, Salon, Spa!’ So, here are my favourite addresses in Monaco for beauty and wellness routines.
Elsa Restaurant at Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel has announced the arrival of a new chef for the spring-summer 2020 season.
The mild winter has triggered a particularly early pollen season and several French departments, including the Alpes-Maritimes, are on high alert.
The CSM has announced the acquisition of a state-of-the-art microscope that allows researchers to study cancer cells to better assist in finding cures.
Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.