Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
broken clouds
9.1 ° C
13 °
2.2 °
62%
4.1kmh
75%
Tue
12 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
12 °
Monday, March 2, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

There are now seven positive cases of the coronavirus in the region, while only one remains in a serious condition

Keep calm and spoil yourself

Keep calm and spoil yourself

By Isabella Marino - March 2, 2020

Hello ladies, time to treat yourself with things that make you feel good. I call my best medicine ‘The three magic S’s: Sport, Salon, Spa!’ So, here are my favourite addresses in Monaco for beauty and wellness routines.

Sign up now to see full article


or log in below

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCoronavirus latest and how will it end?
Next articleMarkets weekly

Editors pics

March 2, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Keep calm and spoil yourself

I call my best medicine 'The three magic S’s: Sport, Salon, Spa!'

0
December 23, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 3, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Digital health records soon available in Principality

Patients in Monaco will soon benefit from having their medical history stored in e-health records. EHRs, as they are otherwise known, are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorised users.  The Government of Monaco and the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health recently met in Paris at the Delegation for European and International […]

0
November 29, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Princess for a night

Lifestyle contributor Isabella Marino takes us to the glamorous Princess Grace Foundation Awards Gala in New York. On 25th November, I was fortunate to attend the Princess Grace Awards Gala at the iconic hotel The Plaza. The setting was magical with a romantic red carpet and a photo wall with 65,000 fresh red roses! My […]

0

daily

February 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New chef heads Monte-Carlo Beach’s all-organic restaurant

Stephanie Horsman

Elsa Restaurant at Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel has announced the arrival of a new chef for the spring-summer 2020 season.

0
February 25, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Early pollen alert

Stephanie Horsman

The mild winter has triggered a particularly early pollen season and several French departments, including the Alpes-Maritimes, are on high alert.

0
February 20, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Cancer research boost thanks to new microscope

Stephanie Horsman

The CSM has announced the acquisition of a state-of-the-art microscope that allows researchers to study cancer cells to better assist in finding cures.

0
February 13, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Moët Hennessy goes ‘green’

Stephanie Horsman

Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.

0
MORE STORIES

New treatment for pancreatic cancer unveiled at...

Caroline, Princess of Hanover has inaugurated a new piece of equipment funded by GEMLUC that will be used in the fight against cancer at the Princess Grace Hospital. The radio-frequency generator treats pancreatic cancers through the use of an oral echo-endoscopy, a technique which avoids the need for surgery and thereby lessens the risks for elderly and frail patients. [caption id="attachment_39167" align="alignnone" width="900"] Surrounding the Princess of Hanover (from left to right), Didier Gamerdinger, Benoîte de Sevelinges, doctors Rémy Dumas and Antoine Charachon, François-Jean Brych, and André Garino © Directorate of Communication / Stéphane Danna[/caption] Following a donation of €55,000 from GEMLUC, the CHPG was able to finance the equipment. Its inauguration this week was held in the presence of Minister of Social Affairs and Health Didier Gamerdinger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CHPG André Garino, Director of CHPG Benoîte de Sevelinges, and President of GEMLUC François-Jean Brych, as well as representatives of the association and doctors Rémy Dumas, Antoine Charachon and Jean-François Demarquay. GEMLUC was founded in Monaco in 1973 and is made up of Monegasque businesses. So far, the association has raised more than €1.6 million for the fight against cancer, including the distribution of grants for research, scholarships for young doctors, cancer care and prevention materials, as well as support for local cancer care associations.  

For the love of art! Hublot and...

What better way to celebrate women than with art? And with that idea, luxury Swiss watchmaker HUBLOT and Marc Ferrero cultivated the art of storytelling in their respective fields. A story of timeless adventures is embodied by a truly unique timepiece.