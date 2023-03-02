Kermesse under the Big Top, hosted by Œuvre de Sœur Marie 

The Œuvre de Sœur Marie (Work of Sister Marie) is organising its 86th fair at the Big Top in Fontvieille this Friday and Saturday, with plenty of deals to be found for the benefit of disadvantaged seniors.

The public is invited to visit the two-day event, which will feature a host of second hand goods and tasty treats from various international stands.

A feature of this year’s event will be an aperitif dinner with DJ from 6pm on Friday evening.

All money raised will help the charity Œuvre de Sœur Marie finance the various services it provides to the most vulnerable, elderly citizens of the community.

In total, 26 stands will be set up under the Fontvieille Big Top from 10am Friday 3rd to Saturday 4th March. Clothing, shoes and household linen will be on sale, as well as vinyl and a flea market.

Cuisine wise, there will be plenty of international food stands including those from Switzerland, Latin America, Greece and Spain.

Another highlight will be a raffle on Saturday at 4.30pm with many prizes are up for grabs, including a Cartier necklace.

Photo source: Chapiteau de l’Espace Fontvieille