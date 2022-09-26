Klaxit car pooling app broadens appeal to Italians

Monaco has marked the 21st edition of European Mobility Week by sharing the successes of Klaxit, a car pooling app that is helping to transport thousands of cross border workers and reduce road traffic and CO2 emissions in the process.

On 20th September, the Interministerial Delegation in charge of the Digital Transition (DITN) welcomed various institutions and partners to mark two years since the launch of Klaxit in the Principality.

The digital technology has always had strong backing from the Monaco Government, as part of the Extended Monaco program, which has co-financed the initiative.

The collaborative public/private approach is part of the State’s plan to reduce car traffic by 20% by 2030, and to regain the same traffic density seen in the 1990s.

A report presented during the event testified to the growing success of the application, with 35 partner companies to date employing around 15,000 people, and accounting for 54% of those employees’ journeys.

During its first year, the Klaxit recorded an average of 937 journeys per month. By the second year, it had reached 2,000 journeys per week.

Meanwhile, an awareness campaign in recent months has seen more Italian cross-border workers using the application to travel to the Principality. Their journeys represent 24% of all trips made across the Italian border.

“The Klaxit carpooling project has had exponential success due to the many advantages it presents: fewer vehicles on the road, less pollution and greenhouse gases, but above all a tailor-made response for the employees of the Principality, to whom it brings flexibility, financial gain, but also social ties,” said Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister for Equipment, the Environment and Urban Planning.

European Mobility Week is organised each year from 16th to 22nd September and is designed to raise awareness among European citizens of new travel behaviors.

Photo credit: Manuel Vitali, Government Communication Department