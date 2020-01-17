Weather
Saturday, January 18, 2020

La Bohème comes to Monaco

By Stephanie Horsman - January 17, 2020

Puccini’s classic, first brought to life in 1896 and recognised today as one of the world’s greatest operas, is being brought to life for four nights later this month at the Salle Garnier of the Opera de Monte-Carlo.

Organised by the Opera de Monte-Carlo and featuring Irina Lungu, Mariam Battistelli, Andeka Gorrotxategi, Davide Luciano, Boris Pinkhasovich, Nicolas Courjal, Fabrice Alibert, Guy Bonfiglio, the Chorus of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo, the Children’s Choir of the Rainier III Academy and the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Daniele Callegari, this epic Italian opera is one everyone should see at least once in a lifetime.

Giacomo Puccini’s fourth opera ranks amongst his best-loved and is a benchmark of the Italian lyrical repertoire. The tragic love story set in 1830’s Paris tells the tale of four creative friends living in a shabby garret and without a nickel to rub between them for food or rent. When one of their number, Schaunard returns home on Christmas Eve with cash in hand, the friends decide to splurge on a meal out. Poet Rodolpho remains behind to finish his writing when a knock at the door interrupts him. He opens the door to find Mimí, his seamstress neighbour with whom he instantly falls in love.

Mimí and Rodolpho are happy together for a time, but Rodolpho sees that Mimí has tuberculosis, and is cruel to her in an attempt to get her to dump him and find a wealthy patron who will care for her better than he can.

His ploy works and he resumes life in the garret with a sad heart. Mimí does, in fact, find a rich count who takes care of the dying girl. As the end for her nears, she is brought back to the fold by a girlfriend of one of Rodolpho’s friends. There, she dies with her true love and true friends.

Their misfortunes and joys are presented in such an authentic and touching way as to involve the audience at the deepest levels. The opera represents one of Puccini’s greatest triumphs and plays today as it did over a century ago.

The gala opening will be Friday 24th January at 8pm, followed by performances on Wednesday, 29th January at 8pm, Sunday, 26th January and 3pm and Friday 31 January at 8pm.

For more info and tickets, visit www.opera.mc

Picture of a family in Yemen

Monaco supports Yemen Humanitarian Fund

Local News Staff Writer -
Monaco has pledged 100,000€ in support of efforts to stem the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The announcement was made during the Human Rights Council.

Larvotto tunnel closures from Feb 6

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_11807" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: gouv.mc Photo: gouv.mc[/caption] The Larvotto tunnel will be closed at night to traffic in both directions from Monday, February 6, until Thursday, March 30. The overnight closures will run each day from 8 pm until 6 am. The noisiest work will be stopped at midnight. The closure is a continuation of the progressive installation of security features in Monaco’s road tunnels, including the setting up of fire protection networks and the creation of fire and safety niches. During the duration of work, users coming from the east of the Principality via boulevard du Larvotto will have to leave at the Portier roundabout, while traffic coming from the west will only have access to the Monaco train station. READ MORE: Tunnel Albert II: 58% of morning rush hour traffic READ MORE: Road closures from next week