Weather
13 ° C
13°C
Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

La not le Covid-19

La not le Covid-19

By Cassandra Tanti - May 11, 2020

The French Academy has officially given Covid-19 a female gender, discouraging further usage of “le” disease.  

On 11th February, the World Health Organisation (WHO) decided that the new 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease wreaking havoc in China would be named Covid-19. But it had yet to reach pandemic levels in Europe, so the gender of Covid-19 remained unclear: was it masculine or feminine?

Over the following weeks, the media, politicians, health care workers and authorities in France generally opted for the male gender, regularly referring to “le” Covid-19.

Now, the official guardian of the French language, the Academie Francaise, is urging an end to the widespread practice of referring to it as masculine.

“The use of the feminine would be preferable,” the French Academy said in a directive published on its website under the category “faulty use”.

“It is perhaps not too late to give this acronym back the gender it should have.”

The academy explains that Covid is an acronym for coronavirus disease and, in French grammar, the core word in an acronym is what gives it its gender – in this case, disease, which is a feminine “la maladie”.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, government websites and the media use the feminine form. The Royal Spanish Academy has issued similar guidance, citing the same grammar rationale.

The French Academy consists of 40 members, mostly elderly men, who generally hold their positions for life and who refer to themselves as “the immortals”.

The academy has attracted criticism over the years for being too conservative and for trying to prevent the Anglicisation of the French language, most notably its recommendation to avoid “loanwords” from modern English such as computer, software and e-mail.

Only last year did the academy end centuries of male linguistic dominance by allowing feminine words for all professions, opening the door for French women doctors to be referred to as “docteures” and teachers as “professeures” in its official dictionary, which currently lists “presidente” as the wife of a head of state rather than a female leader of a country.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleProtecting HNWIs

Editors pics

April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
April 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New test determines level of immunity to Covid-19

A French laboratory has developed a blood test that is capable of determining a person’s level of immunity after contracting Covid-19. The test is being hailed as a “precious tool” in the lifting of lockdown measures.  

0
April 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ISTAYHOME: Bella’s health & beauty tips

Lifestyle and Wellbeing contributor Isabella Marino shares her hot tips on living well during self-confinement.

0
March 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Staying emotionally healthy during Covid-19

Psychotherapist Gavin Sharpe explains how we can all stay emotionally resilient while our Principality is in lockdown.

0

daily

May 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

La not le Covid-19

Cassandra Tanti

The French Academy has officially given Covid-19 a female gender, discouraging further usage of “le” disease.  

0
May 4, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Eddie Jordan: always on the move in Monaco 

Simon Pavitt

Simon Pavitt speaks with Eddie Jordan OBE, the Irish former F1 team owner, entrepreneur, TV personality and philanthropist, about finding meaning beyond his day to day business.

0
April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

Cassandra Tanti

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
April 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New test determines level of immunity to Covid-19

Cassandra Tanti

A French laboratory has developed a blood test that is capable of determining a person’s level of immunity after contracting Covid-19. The test is being hailed as a “precious tool” in the lifting of lockdown measures.  

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco crime rates continue to fall

General crime rates in the Principality dropped by a significant 16% between the years 2016 and 2019, and street crime by an impressive 52%.

Alain Ducasse restaurants join two-for-one deal in...

Two of Monaco’s finest restaurants, Louis XV and Ômer at the Hotel de Paris, are offering incredible deals this month as part of the ‘Tous au restaurant’ campaign, giving diners an opportunity to feast like a king for half the price. The campaign was initiated by Alain Ducasse 10 years ago and this year involves more than 140 restaurants in the PACA region and Monaco alone, with thousands more taking part across the country. The aim is to give people a unique opportunity to “discover, or rediscover, the diversity, vitality and creativity of the tables de France”. [caption id="attachment_38924" align="alignnone" width="900"] Photo: Louis XV © pmonetta, courtesy SBM[/caption] For 15 days, diners can experience starred restaurants, contemporary bistros and lively eateries with the same promise: "Your guest is our guest". The chefs of each establishment compose a special menu and the second person dines for free. In Monaco, Alain Ducasse’s three-Michelin starred restaurant Louis XV is proposing a set four-course menu for only 165€, including dishes such as fresh langoustines with almonds, pomegranate and ginger, and wild duck breast with figs, sorrel and nuts. Unfortunately, Monaco Life has been informed that the Louis XV 'Tous au restaurant' is fully booked. Alain Ducasse’s second restaurant, Ômer, is also participating in the campaign and there are still reservations available. Situated on the garden level of the new Rotonde wing of the Hôtel de Paris Monte Carlo, the restaurant’s chefs Patrick Laine and Alain Ducasse present a menu that embodies the rich diversity of Mediterranean influences. The ‘Tous au restaurant’ offering comprises mezzes, main, dessert and beverage for two people priced at only 55€. Normal menus at Ômer range from 130€ to 1,500€.   [caption id="attachment_38925" align="alignnone" width="900"] Photo: Ômer © pmonetta, courtesy SBM[/caption] The ‘Tous au restaurant’ campaign has been a huge success, with more than 250,000 online bookings at 1,750 participating restaurants in 2018. This year, the organisers have upped the ante, bringing together more than 2,000 participating restaurants in an effort to accommodate even more people, all over France. ‘Tous au restaurant’ runs from 30th September until 13th October. Bookings are essential and can be made at: https://tousaurestaurant.lafourchette.com    