La Turbie municipal pool to remain closed

Thursday, June 4, 2020
News
Non-resident tests positive for Covid-19 on 30/5 bringing confirmed number to 99: 90 cured, 1 hospitalised in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Plus, adds Mr Raffaele, the overall health concerns are still high enough that the risk is hardly worth the benefit.
The Princess Charlene of Monaco municipal swimming pool is to remain closed for the summer after a ruling by the new La Turbie municipal council this week.
After two weeks screening residents for Covid-19 antibodies, Tuesday was an opportunity for Monaco’s youngest to take advantage of the government’s mass testing campaign.
When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.
After weeks of debate and uncertainty about timings and legalities, the French application StopCovid was launched Tuesday for both Android and iOS devices.