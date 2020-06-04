Weather
News

Breaking News

Non-resident tests positive for Covid-19 on 30/5 bringing confirmed number to 99: 90 cured, 1 hospitalised in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

La Turbie municipal pool to remain closed

La Turbie municipal pool to remain closed

By Stephanie Horsman - June 4, 2020

The Princess Charlene of Monaco municipal swimming pool is to remain closed for the summer after a ruling by the new La Turbie municipal council this week.

The people of La Turbie and the Principality have received a “bitter” blow. The continued closure of the public swimming pool in the town means people will need to find other ways to keep cool this summer, but the reasoning, says the municipal council, is justified.

“The health protocol that would have to be implemented would require time slots recognisable by the swimmers’ coloured bracelets,” Mayor Jean-Jacques Raffaele said. “Between each time slot, the changing rooms, showers, toilets and benches would have to be disinfected and departure differentiated so that there is no mixing of people. Managing the wait, limiting the public depending on the cabins, and guaranteeing the physical distance.”

The mayor argues that all of this would create a labour intensive situation far too confusing and difficult to maintain indefinitely, not to mention costly. The need for four cleaning and maintenance crew members, two receptionists, two lifeguards, and a water quality inspector make the opening untenable for the town.

Plus, adds Mr Raffaele, the overall health concerns are still high enough that the risk is hardly worth the benefit.

 

 

Editors pics

June 3, 2020 | Local News

You’re up kids!

After two weeks screening residents for Covid-19 antibodies, Tuesday was an opportunity for Monaco’s youngest to take advantage of the government’s mass testing campaign.

0
June 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Taking charge of €10 billion wedding industry

When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.

0
June 2, 2020 | Local News

Land extension works moving ahead

The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.

0
June 1, 2020 | Local News

2.7% test positive for Covid-19

Almost half of all Monaco residents have taken part in the government’s free Covid-19 screening campaign, and of those only 2.7% have tested positive for the virus antibodies.

0

Council honours new police cadets

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
The National Assembly has welcomed the latest graduates to the Principality’s Police Force.

ASM woos season ticket holders

Local News Staff Writer -
Monaco’s football team is encouraging supporters to sign up for special discounted season ticket deals. Fans of the winners of France’s Ligue 1 title can benefit from a reduced rates of up to 25 percent, while loyal fans who attended all 19 games of L1 at home last season can benefit from a 19 percent further reduction. For diehard fans, discounts range from 120 to 850 euros. Students under 26 qualify for season tickets at just 49 euros, while normal adult rates vary from 180 to 1,100 euros. Old or new, all subscribers will have priority for tickets for next season’s Champions League matches with preferential rates. Special offers are also planned with "La Munegu Family" tickets, now valid for all stands and with a discounted rate for parents and a 50 percent discount for children. Further reductions also apply to members of the Supporters Club and the Ultras. Despite outstanding successes on the pitch, AS Monaco often has trouble attracting enough spectators to home games at Stade Louis II, due to the small population of the Principality.

Prince Jacques meets AS Monaco team at Palace