La Turbie municipal pool to remain closed

Monaco’s football team is encouraging supporters to sign up for special discounted season ticket deals. Fans of the winners of France’s Ligue 1 title can benefit from a reduced rates of up to 25 percent, while loyal fans who attended all 19 games of L1 at home last season can benefit from a 19 percent further reduction. For diehard fans, discounts range from 120 to 850 euros. Students under 26 qualify for season tickets at just 49 euros, while normal adult rates vary from 180 to 1,100 euros. Old or new, all subscribers will have priority for tickets for next season’s Champions League matches with preferential rates. Special offers are also planned with "La Munegu Family" tickets, now valid for all stands and with a discounted rate for parents and a 50 percent discount for children. Further reductions also apply to members of the Supporters Club and the Ultras. Despite outstanding successes on the pitch, AS Monaco often has trouble attracting enough spectators to home games at Stade Louis II, due to the small population of the Principality.