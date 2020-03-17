Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
broken clouds
10.1 ° C
12 °
3.3 °
57%
3.6kmh
75%
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
14 °
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus

Land extension on schedule

Land extension on schedule

By Stephanie Horsman - March 17, 2020

Despite setbacks due to extraordinarily bad weather conditions the past few months, the Portier Cove Mareterra land extension project is hitting a milestone with the near completion of the maritime portion of the development.

The wind, rain and huge sea swells in October and November of 2019 did not make working on the Portier Cove Mareterra land extension project an easy task. But according to Christophe Hirsinger, Director of Bouygues TP Monaco, “The work on land has hardly been affected at all.”

The past 14 months have been characterised by a seemingly endless series of violent weather episodes, any of which could have completely derailed the schedule of the project. As it stands, contingencies were in place and the site is pretty much on schedule, with no major deadlines at risk of being shifted.

But this is not without heroic efforts by the teams building the extension. Mr Hirsinger, recently told La Gazette: Two work areas were particularly exposed. First the installation of the rip-rap along the caissons. Second the realisation on the Larvotto side of the connexion between the caissons and the land. We could not proceed to the installation of the casings when waves where forecasted. When we had these weather conditions, we lost several days on the planning because we had to secure the equipment, wait for the weather to change and then put everything in place again.”

It should be noted that despite the difficulties, certain aspects of the project are moving forward with better-than-hoped-for success. The Larvotto rip-rap works, for example, have only a few more blocks needed to be place.

As spring unfolds, the improvement in weather can only help move things along, bringing Monaco the much-anticipated new space for all to enjoy.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFrench residents ordered to stay at home

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.

0
July 15, 2019 | Business & Finance

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

0

daily

March 17, 2020 | Business & Finance

Land extension on schedule

Stephanie Horsman

Despite setbacks due to extraordinarily bad weather conditions the past few months, the Portier Cove Mareterra land extension project is hitting a milestone.

0
March 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

French residents ordered to stay at home

Cassandra Tanti

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday night a 15-day lockdown prohibiting residents from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.

0
March 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government warns against anti-inflammatory drugs

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco health authorities have issued a warning about the use of ibuprofen, cortisone and other anti-inflammatory drugs in confirmed and possible cases of Covid-19.

0
March 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Nice airport closes Terminal 1

Cassandra Tanti

Nice Côte d'Azur Airport is closing Terminal 1 in response to a downturn in activity due to the Covid-19 epidemic, switching all of its operations to Terminal 2.

0
MORE STORIES

Government launches “student loan assistance”

Local News Staff Writer -
student-loan Students with Monegasque nationality, up to age 30, can now, in addition to scholarships, apply for state aid to finance training for a higher education diploma or qualification in the country in which it is offered. This student aid loan, set up by the Government of Monaco, is governed by Law No. 1.425 of May 6, 2016, which was published in the “Journal Officiel” No. 8277 May 13, 2016, concerning the creation of financial assistance by the state to facilitate student loan access. Specifically, the state is guarantor of the loan contracted by the student with a government-regulated bank. The student can either repay the loan during the course of his studies or once they have been completed. Only the capital borrowed is to be repaid, interest and incidental amounts are entirely covered by the state. This state assistance can be requested at any time during the academic year. The request may be examined by a Commission to determine whether the loan can be granted according to the nature of the higher education diploma or qualification. More information about the documents required is specified in the Ministerial Order N° 2016-572 of September 16, 2016, and can be found at the following links: http://service-public-particuliers.gouv.mc/Education/Allocations-aides-etbourses/ http://www.lycee-albert1er.mc http://www.fanb.mc/lycee.html http://www.lycee-technique.mc READ ALSO: IUM launches “Bachelor of Finance”
St Paul's Church

Fri. Oct 20 – Cine-Club: screening of...

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 20 October, 19:00, Saint Nicolas Church – Parish Hall: Cine-Club: screening of "Le cercle des poètes disparus", followed by a discussion. For information, call: 06 80 86 21 93