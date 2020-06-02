Land extension works moving ahead

Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Non-resident tests positive for Covid-19 on 30/5 bringing confirmed number to 99: 90 cured, 1 hospitalised in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Photo: Design plan of the land extension, Bouygues Construction
The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.
Almost half of all Monaco residents have taken part in the government’s free Covid-19 screening campaign, and of those only 2.7% have tested positive for the virus antibodies.
Tuesday marks the next phase in the easing of restrictions in France, offering people a glimmer of hope for summer.
The oral exam for the baccalaureate in Monaco is cancelled this academic year and third trimester will not count towards final results, in line with a decision by France’s education department.