Landmark Benetti superyacht hits the charter market

Italian shipyard Benetti has delivered its first-ever 100+ metre superyacht, ‘Lana’, and she could be all yours to charter for a cool €2 million a week.

Imperial proudly announced the delivery of Lana on Tuesday and is launching the 107-metre superyacht exclusively for chartered journeys around the Mediterranean this summer and beyond.

Lana is undeniably eye-catching. Entirely designed by the Benetti in-house design teams and PierLuigi Ausonio Naval Architecture, her bold and elegant lines are distinctly balanced with her interior, which is of a soft colour pallet to create a sense of tranquility throughout the decks.

She can sleep up to 12 guests and is also capable of carrying up to 34 crew on board to ensure a relaxed and luxury experience at sea.

“Being linked to one of the first 100m+ superyacht ever delivered in Italy is a pride we share with Benetti,” said Imperial Director Julia Stewart. “Lana is bold, unique, sleek and aggressive, boasting high ceilings up to 2.7m height and mixing perfect experience at sea and unforgettable charter moments.”

Lana’s top features include a luxurious spa with treatment rooms and hammam, gym, a generously proportioned heated pool located on the sun deck, a cinema room, and all the state-of-the-art toys one needs for adventures at sea.

“Lana is an example of excellence: outstanding quality, unique style, and an icon of Made in Italy,” added Paolo Vitelli, Benetti’s President.

Lana has a listed charter rate from €1,700,000 per week (excluding VAT and APA).

Photos: Imperial