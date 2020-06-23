Weather
26 ° C
26°C
18°C
Sunny
Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new case of Covid-19 on 22 June brings total in Monaco to 101: 95 cured, 1 resident death, 1 home monitored

Landmark Benetti superyacht hits the charter market

Landmark Benetti superyacht hits the charter market

By Cassandra Tanti - June 23, 2020

Italian shipyard Benetti has delivered its first-ever 100+ metre superyacht, ‘Lana’, and she could be all yours to charter for a cool €2 million a week.

Imperial proudly announced the delivery of Lana on Tuesday and is launching the 107-metre superyacht exclusively for chartered journeys around the Mediterranean this summer and beyond.

Lana is undeniably eye-catching. Entirely designed by the Benetti in-house design teams and PierLuigi Ausonio Naval Architecture, her bold and elegant lines are distinctly balanced with her interior, which is of a soft colour pallet to create a sense of tranquility throughout the decks.

She can sleep up to 12 guests and is also capable of carrying up to 34 crew on board to ensure a relaxed and luxury experience at sea.

“Being linked to one of the first 100m+ superyacht ever delivered in Italy is a pride we share with Benetti,” said Imperial Director Julia Stewart. “Lana is bold, unique, sleek and aggressive, boasting high ceilings up to 2.7m height and mixing perfect experience at sea and unforgettable charter moments.”

Lana’s top features include a luxurious spa with treatment rooms and hammam, gym, a generously proportioned heated pool located on the sun deck, a cinema room, and all the state-of-the-art toys one needs for adventures at sea.

“Lana is an example of excellence: outstanding quality, unique style, and an icon of Made in Italy,” added Paolo Vitelli, Benetti’s President.

Lana has a listed charter rate from €1,700,000 per week (excluding VAT and APA).

 

Photos: Imperial

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleTuesday screenings are underway

Editors pics

June 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Olivia O’ docks in Monaco

The stunning reverse-bow explorer yacht Olivia O has finally arrived in Monaco for its billionaire owner, shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

0
May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Day 1 of Covid testing blitz

The government has begun testing people without symptoms as part of efforts to manage Covid-19. If successful, Monaco will have likely achieved the highest testing coverage in the world.

0
May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

“The crisis has changed the future of education”

When lockdown was ordered, educators, students and parents were forced into a new way of teaching and learning. For many, this has been challenging, but the students at ISM have thrived. Here's why.

0
April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0

daily

June 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Landmark Benetti superyacht hits the charter market

Cassandra Tanti

Italian shipyard Benetti has delivered its first-ever 100+ metre superyacht, 'Lana', and she could be all yours to charter for a cool €2 million a week.

0
June 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Gottlieb’s anti-drink driving association adds new car to shuttle fleet

Cassandra Tanti

Be Safe, the drink-driving awareness association initiated by Princess Stephanie’s daughter Camille Gottlieb, has been gifted with a shuttle car by the National Council.

0
June 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Olivia O’ docks in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The stunning reverse-bow explorer yacht Olivia O has finally arrived in Monaco for its billionaire owner, shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

0
June 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Beausoleil beautifies city centre

Stephanie Horsman

The mayor of Beausoleil has invested €10,000 to give the town a makeover in time for summer and entice people back to the small seaside town.

0
MORE STORIES

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together at the Société Nautique de Monaco to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.

Europe’s top 5 ski resorts

The February school holidays are fast approaching, and that can only mean one thing: skiing!