Weather
Monaco, MC
clear sky
14.4 ° C
15 °
13.3 °
77%
2.1kmh
0%
Thu
14 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
12 °
Wednesday, December 25, 2019

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding

Top story: Landmark climate report warns of ‘unprecedented’ catastrophes

Top story: Landmark climate report warns of ‘unprecedented’ catastrophes

By Cassandra Tanti - December 25, 2019

Natural disasters that used to occur once per century will hit at least once a year by 2050, and sea levels will rise above one metre by the end of the century. These were just some of the many alarming messages to come out of Monaco on Wednesday with the release of the latest assessment of climate change on the world’s oceans and ice caps.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its report at the Oceanographic Museum on Wednesday, concluding its 51st session held in the Principality over previous days. More than 100 scientists from 36 countries worked on the report, titled the Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate. It is the last of three special reports from the IPCC following last October’s urgent report that showed the world may only have until 2030 to keep global warming below 1.5°C, and August’s report on climate impacts to the planet’s lands.

According to the report, if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase strongly, sea levels could rise by over one metre by the end of the century, while underwater heatwaves will devastate marine ecosystems. It is just the latest scientific evidence showing that human-induced warming is rapidly taking the planet down an uncharted path.

“We are in a race between two factors. The first is the human eco-system’s capacity to adapt and the other is the speed of impact of climate change,” said IPCC chair Hoesung Lee during Wednesday’s press conference. “And this report, as well as our previous land report, indicate that we may be losing that race. We need to take immediate and drastic action to cut emissions right now, especially from next year if we want to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century.”

The report reveals that glaciers, snow, ice and permafrost are declining and will continue to do so. This is projected to increase landslides, avalanches, rockfalls and floods. If greenhouse gasses remain high, tropical cyclones and rainfall will become more intense.

“Extreme sea level events that [occur] once per century in the recent past are projected to occur at least once per year at many locations by 2050 in all scenarios,” says the report.

The ocean is absorbing 90% of global warming, reducing the supply of oxygen and nutrients for marine life. Marine heatwaves that sear through the ocean like underwater wildfires have doubled in frequency since 1982 and are increasing in intensity. At this rate, coral reefs will suffer major losses and local extinctions.

Across the ocean, heat, acidification and lower oxygen is set to cut fisheries by a quarter and all marine life by 15% if emissions are not slashed.

Meanwhile, if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase strongly, around 70% of near-surface permafrost could be lost. This is an alarming projection because permafrost, or frozen ground, hold large amounts of organic carbon, almost twice the carbon in the atmosphere, and have the potential to significantly increase the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere if they thaw.

“The message has been received, and society and policy makers have the choices in hand to take rapid action as needed to keep those changes under control,” said Hans-Otto Pörtner,  co-chair of IPPC WG2.

The IPCC Special Report is a key reference for world leaders gathering in forthcoming climate and environment negotiations, such as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Chile in December.

“I find this report to be unprecedented in the fact that it paints a complete picture of changes to water on the planet, from the highest mountain glacier regions to the depths of the oceans,” said Ko Barrett, vice chair of the IPCC. “Water is the lifeblood of the planet and the changes that are highlighted in this report have an impact on everyone.”

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will be hosting its Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean on Thursday 26th September, during which millions of euros are expected to be raised for the foundation’s ocean initiatives.

 

This story was originally published on 25 Sep 2019

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleTop story: Stars gather for Prince’s Ocean Gala
Next articleTop story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 5, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0
December 4, 2019 | Business & Finance

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

0

daily

December 25, 2019 | Business & Finance

Top story: Monaco tops list for real estate prices

Staff Writer

Monaco remains the most expensive prime residential market in the world with the average price per square metre now at €48,800.

0
December 25, 2019 | Business & Finance

Top story: Landmark climate report warns of ‘unprecedented’ catastrophes

Cassandra Tanti

Natural disasters that used to occur once per century will hit at least once a year by 2050, and sea levels will rise above one metre by the end of the century. These were just some of the many alarming messages to come out of Monaco on Wednesday with the release of the latest assessment […]

0
December 25, 2019 | Business & Finance

Top story: Stars gather for Prince’s Ocean Gala

Cassandra Tanti

International celebrities have gathered in Monaco for the third annual Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco.

0
December 24, 2019 | Business & Finance

Top story: Prince launches new electric bikes

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco is upping its game in the electric bike department, boosting its service by offering more bikes, more stations and a new easy-to-use system.

0
MORE STORIES

Pauline Ducruet celebrates circus in Washington

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_19327" align="alignnone" width="1280"]L-R: Alicia Adams (Vice President, International Programming and Dance, John F. Kennedy Center), Dr Michael Atwood Mason (Director, Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage), Paula Murphy (Executive Vice-President, UniverSoul Circus), Deborah Walk (Curator Ringling Circus Museum), Suzanne Huey and Dr Rodney Huey (Councilors for the World Circus Federation), Zsuzsanna Mata (Executive Director of the World Circus Federation), Pauline Ducruet (President of the New Generation Festival Jury), HE Maguy Maccario Doyle (Ambassador of Monaco to the United States), Betty Butler and Dan Butler (Artistic Director and Executive Director, Circus Juventas), Jennifer Lemmer Posey (Associate Curator, Ringling Circus Museum) and Sabrina Lynn Motley (Director, Smithsonian Folklife Festival). Photo: ©DR L-R: Alicia Adams (Vice President, International Programming and Dance, John F. Kennedy Center), Dr Michael Atwood Mason (Director, Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage), Paula Murphy (Executive Vice-President, UniverSoul Circus), Deborah Walk (Curator Ringling Circus Museum), Suzanne Huey and Dr Rodney Huey (Councilors for the World Circus Federation), Zsuzsanna Mata (Executive Director of the World Circus Federation), Pauline Ducruet (President of the New Generation Festival Jury), HE Maguy Maccario Doyle (Ambassador of Monaco to the United States), Betty Butler and Dan Butler (Artistic Director and Executive Director, Circus Juventas), Jennifer Lemmer Posey (Associate Curator, Ringling Circus Museum) and Sabrina Lynn Motley (Director, Smithsonian Folklife Festival). Photo: ©DR[/caption] Princess Stephanie’s daughter, Pauline Ducruet, was a recent guest of the Embassy of Monaco in Washington DC, where she took part in an event recognising young circus performers. As part of a tribute to Prince Rainier III for his involvement in the circus and for the contributions that the Grimaldi Family continues to make to the circus, Ms Ducruet, who is President of the New Generation Young Artists Festival, chaired the closing session of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival devoted to the new generation. The day before, a reception was held at the Residence of the Ambassador to welcome Ms Ducruet, as well as to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Festival. The Smithsonian Folklife Festival is organised by the Smithsonian Institute, which promotes cultural exchanges between countries, artists and the public.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15352

Sun. July 16 – Symphonic concert by...

Local News Staff Writer -
Sunday 16 July at 9.30 p.m., Palais Princier - Cour d'Honneur: Symphonic concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Kazuki Yamada with Véronique Gens, soprano.  On the programme:  Hector Berlioz and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Further information:  +377 98 06 28 28