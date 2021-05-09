Weather
15 ° C
15°C
Sunday, May 9, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

0 Covid cases 9 May, 1 in ICU, 17 home monitored, 2,413 recoveries, 32 deaths, 65 incidence rate, 36% population vaccinated

Last-lap pass wins Monaco E-Prix for da Costa

Last-lap pass wins Monaco E-Prix for da Costa

By Cassandra Tanti - May 9, 2021

Defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa won a dramatic Monaco E-Prix on Saturday after taking the lead in the final lap.

The Portuguese started on pole for the 4th Monaco E-Prix, but he had to resist a serious contender in Robin Frijns (Virgin), who led the race two or three times and eventually finished in 2nd position, thanks to a lack of power on Mitch Evans’s Jaguar in the last lap.

The Kiwi finished the race with 0% power in his batteries, but he still managed to climb on to the podium with da Costa and Frijns, where all three drivers were congratulated by HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco and FIA president Jean Todt, fully equipped with masks and white gloves.

It is the 2nd win for DS Techeetah this season, after Jean-Eric Vergne’s masterful display in Race 1 in Rome. ‘JEV’, 2019 Monaco winner and double Formula E FIA champion, managed to finish 4th, the same place as on the grid, after an eventful race which saw him miss the first pass at Casino for catching the Attack Mode.

The best move of the day was undoubtedly an audacious overtaking manœuvre by Evans on da Costa at the end of the Beau Rivage uphill portion, in a very spectacular location, just before the Casino curve.

It is the 4th time, out of four Formula E races in Monaco, that the poleman has won in the end, but this time the scenario was perfectly written and suspense was maintained until the chequered flag. It was only interrupted for a few minutes when the one and only safety car period allowed all drivers to cool down, less than 15 minutes before the end, following the Mini Electric.

The two leaders of the World Championship, Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes), ended a terrible Saturday in 20th and 22nd positions respectively. But they remain at the top of the FE standings, ahead of Frijns, the Virgin driver, Bird and Evans, the Jaguar drivers.

 

Monaco Life with ACM release, photo by ACM

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNew psychiatric centre on track for 2022 completion

Editors pics

May 9, 2021 | Local News

Last-lap pass wins Monaco E-Prix for da Costa

Defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa won a dramatic Monaco E-Prix on Saturday after taking the lead in the final lap.

0
May 6, 2021 | Local News

Digital access to transport services now possible

Getting around Monaco is about to get whole a lot easier with the launch of Monapass, an all-in-one mobility app.

0
May 5, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Hospital receives generous donation

Philanthropist couple Angela and Jean Garavagno have presented the Princess Grace Hospital with a cheque of €2 million.

0
May 4, 2021 | Local News

Summer flight plan: 66 European cities, 7 international countries

Nice airport has released its summer schedule, showing an acceleration of European flights in June. However, international options will remain limited this year.

0

daily

May 9, 2021 | Local News

New psychiatric centre on track for 2022 completion

Cassandra Tanti

Health authorities have taken stock of the progress of a new psychiatry day centre for youth in Beausoleil. The much-needed establishment is due for completion by next September.

0
May 7, 2021 | Local News

Who is likely to be self-employed in Monaco?

Stephanie Horsman

Men are more than twice as likely to be independent contractors as women in Monaco, according to new figures by IMSEE. The report also highlights some other interesting trends.

0
May 7, 2021 | Local News

Outdoor landscape competition kicks off

Stephanie Horsman

The Garden Festival starts this weekend, featuring beautiful designs by landscape artists from across the world in a series of displays spread across the French Riviera.

0
May 7, 2021 | Local News

New contemporary art exhibit at Le Meridien

Stephanie Horsman

Espinasse 31 Contemporary Art Gallery has brought the works of Tomoko Nagao and Robi Walters to the Principality for the first time with an exhibition at the Meridien Hotel.

0
MORE STORIES

Bikini maker and drone company step up

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Two Monaco-based companies are doing their bit to help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hoteliers’ feast inspired by chocolate

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_11287" align="alignnone" width="640"]Award-winning chefs and members of the AIHM at the gala evening. ©DR Award-winning chefs and members of the AIHM at the gala evening. ©DR[/caption] At the invitation of Xavier Rugeroni, General Manager of the Fairmont Monte Carlo, the annual Association of the Hotel Industry of Monaco (AIHM) held its annual Gala on Friday, January 13. The theme of the dinner was "All around chocolate.” As usual, the greatest chefs of the Principality distinguished themselves at this annual gathering. Marcel Ravin, the Michelin-starred chef at Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort who was recently honoured with the rank of Knight of the Legion of Honour, and Philippe Johannes, displayed great inventiveness by revisiting foie gras and “wolf’s back” with a touch of cocoa, giving a new balance to these traditional French dishes. The masterpiece, however, was the creation of the evening’s guest, the famous Martinique chef Jean-Charles Brédas, whose complexity of flavours of cucumber beans and cocoa beans greatly impressed the audience, all part of the Monegasque hotel industry. In the presence of HE Mr Henri Fissore, three prizes were awarded at the end of the evening, the prize of honour to Mr Stéphane Valéri, Minister of Health and Social Affairs, the Award of Merit to Mrs Bruna Maule Cassio of Les Anges Gardiens Association of Monaco, and the Excellence Award to Mr Guillaume Rose, Director of Tourism and Congresses. At the conclusion of the evening, AIHM Vice-President, Francis Poidevin, emphasised that "excellence rewards a long professional career of heart and mind”. The AIHM represents the hotel industry in the organisations and socio-economic bodies of the Principality, and has defended the interests of the profession and its members for the past 72 years. READ MORE: DTC celebrates 2016 successes READ MORE: Chefs take Taste Week to class