Monday, December 7, 2020

3 new Covid cases on 7 Dec. brings total to 641: 9 hospitalised, 3 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 29 home monitored, 577 recoveries, 3 deaths

Last minute goal prevents shut-out

By Stephanie Horsman - December 7, 2020

AS Monaco suffered a narrow loss to Lille OSC but prevented a shut-out with a last-minute goal made by 19-year old striker Pietro Pellegri in his first goal of the season. 

After four in a row, AS Monaco endured a disappointing 1-2 loss to Lille OSC on Sunday’s 13th Ligue 1 matchday.

Though the first half produced no goals, it was a tactical battle between two evenly-matched teams who saw plenty of exciting back and forth, including several spectacular saves by Monaco’s goalie Vito Mannone, notably one in the 42nd minute where in a full body leap, he blocked a shot by Lille’s Jonathan Bamba.

The second half saw all the action. At 53 minutes in, Lille’s Jonathan David opened up the scoring giving the opponent the lead. Then about 12 minutes later, Yusuf Yazici made another goal after a cutback from teammate Burak Yilmaz.

Things weren’t looking great for the Red and Whites, but they persevered. Finally, just as the game was at its end the young Italian player, Pietro Pellegri, scored his first goal of the season as well as the only goal for his side that game, leaving the final score Monaco 1, Lille, 2.

“We obviously know that Lille are a very good team, which played in the Champions League last year and which have qualified for the Europa League this season,” said Coach Niko Kovac after the match. “I think they also have a lot of respect for us, off the back of what we’ve shown in the last four games where we’ve had four wins. We were very close. In the end there is only one goal on the scoreboard that separated us and in my head a draw would have been fairer, because there was nothing very spectacular, from one side or the other. Obviously when you lose a game like this you can only be disappointed.”

 

Photo source: AS Monaco 

 

 

