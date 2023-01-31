Last month to get those skates on

These are the last weeks to enjoy the Roller Station at the Stade Nautique on Port Hercule.

After a successful launch on 2nd December 2022, the Mairie de Monaco has decided to extend the run of the roller station rink until Sunday 26th February.

The Roller Station has taken up residence at the Stade Nautique Rainier III, in the location normally occupied by the swimming pool, and replaces the winter ice rink which had been sidelined this year due to the energy savings.

For those without their own equipment, roller skates are available on site for visitors.

Photo by Monaco Life