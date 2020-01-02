Weather
Friday, January 3, 2020

Last weekend to enjoy Christmas Village

By Stephanie Horsman - January 2, 2020

Extend the holiday spirit and visit the final days of Monaco’s White Christmas-themed Christmas Village. 

After this Sunday, the igloos and chalets will all disappear from Port Hercule, as will the delicious snacks and festive drinks, but there is still time to enjoy Monaco’s Christmas Village.  

This weekend will feature jugglers and dancers, as well as special workshops for the kids including face-painting and drawing, not to mention the games and rides, featuring the huge Ferris wheel that has come to be emblematic of the event.

The ice skating rink remains open until March, giving visitors more time to show off their skills and spend some good quality time with family and friends in the open air setting.

Once the village is gone, there is still fun to be had. Selected Sundays from 8am-12pm starting from the 12th January, the ice rink is transformed into a racing circuit for remote-controlled cars.

 

 

Monaco to host Small State initiative

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_4349" align="alignleft" width="640"]66th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe. 66th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe.[/caption] A delegation led by HE Mrs Carole Lanteri, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Monaco to the United Nations in Geneva, took part in the 66th session of the Regional Committee for Europe of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which finished in Copenhagen on Thursday. Discussions focused particularly on the central role of health in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Program in 2030, deployment at the regional level of the new WHO program management of health emergencies and the setting up of a strategy on the health of refugees and migrants. This event brought together over 400 delegates under the patronage and in the presence of HRH Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and the WHO Director-General, Dr Margaret Chan. The Principality was thanked for hosting in October, the third high-level meeting of the Initiative of Small States. This meeting will be an opportunity to bring together health ministers of eight countries with under a million people in the WHO European Region and to identify the strengths of those states in the implementation of the objectives of sustainable development related to health.

Prince Albert guest of honour at IAEA...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_6515" align="alignnone" width="640"]HSH Prince Albert II speaking in Vienna. Photo: IAEA HSH Prince Albert II speaking in Vienna. Photo: IAEA[/caption] HSH Prince Albert has attended the 60th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, where he was the guest of honour of the Scientific Forum, the main side event of the conference, and itself a high-level occasion where scientists and experts gather to discuss a priority topic for the agency. This year the forum’s theme was “Nuclear technology for sustainable development objectives”. In his speech, Prince Albert II recalled his “commitment and that of the Principality in order to build a peaceful and better world through the use of nuclear applications in the service of sustainable development”. He referred in particular to environmental protection and the promotion of global health. The Prince also mentioned the partnership between the agency and the Principality, which since 1961 has hosted the Environmental Laboratories of IAEA, located on Quai Antoine 1er. Following the Scientific Forum, HSH Prince Albert visited the laboratories in Seibersdorf, another IAEA research centre, which is the counterpart of the laboratories in Monaco.