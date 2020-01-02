Last weekend to enjoy Christmas Village

[caption id="attachment_4349" align="alignleft" width="640"]66th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe.[/caption] A delegation led by HE Mrs Carole Lanteri, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Monaco to the United Nations in Geneva, took part in the 66th session of the Regional Committee for Europe of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which finished in Copenhagen on Thursday. Discussions focused particularly on the central role of health in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Program in 2030, deployment at the regional level of the new WHO program management of health emergencies and the setting up of a strategy on the health of refugees and migrants. This event brought together over 400 delegates under the patronage and in the presence of HRH Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and the WHO Director-General, Dr Margaret Chan. The Principality was thanked for hosting in October, the third high-level meeting of the Initiative of Small States. This meeting will be an opportunity to bring together health ministers of eight countries with under a million people in the WHO European Region and to identify the strengths of those states in the implementation of the objectives of sustainable development related to health.