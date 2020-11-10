Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Tuesday, November 10, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

22 new cases of Covid-19 on 10 Nov. brings total to 512: 13 hospitalised - 8 resident, 4 residents in ICU, 97 home monitored, 378 healed, 1 resident death

Latest BeMed grants on offer

Latest BeMed grants on offer

By Stephanie Horsman - November 10, 2020

BeMed, a Monaco-based organisation supporting projects that reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean, is calling for micro-initiative projects that will assist in their endeavours. 

BeMed is now accepting applications from Mediterranean basin based NGOs, territorial authorities, municipalities, private companies with fewer than 20 employees and scientific institutions who can offer ideas on how to curb plastic pollution in the Med.

The initiatives must come from eligible countries in the basin and include Albania, Algeria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Egypt, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Montenegro, the Palestinian Territories, Tunisia, Turkey, Cyprus, Croatia, Malta and Greece. Currently, BeMed is supporting 53 projects in 15 nations.

The organisation has up to €10,000 to contribute to each micro-initiative chosen, with each project expected to have a 12 to 18 month maximum duration and be at a phase where it will be ready to start by May 2021.

Monaco Ocean Week 2021 will set the stage for BeMed to welcome 2019 recipients, who will be able to talk about their projects and their progress. It is also a chance to reveal the 2020 laureates.

With more than 3,000 billion of microplastic particles, the Mediterranean Sea is the most polluted sea in the world. With this in mind, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Tara Ocean Foundation, Surfrider Foundation Europe, and the Mava Foundation joined forces to create the Beyond Plastic Med initiative (BeMed), which was launched in Monaco in 2015. The association Beyond plastic Med was created in January 2019.

The closing deadline for applications is 3rd January 2021. For more information or to apply, visit the BeMed website at www.beyondplasticmed.org

 

Photo source: Pixabay

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco behind push for new marine technologies
Next articleNew vaccine offers hope, but for who and when?

Editors pics

November 10, 2020 | Local News

Latest BeMed grants on offer

Monaco-based organisation BeMed is calling for the next round of projects that reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean to come forward for funding.

0
November 9, 2020 | Local News

And they’re off!

The 9th Vendee Globe has begun with Boris Herrmann skippering the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco for Team Malizia in the solo non-stop race.

0
November 4, 2020 | Local News

‘Twinning’ Monaco and Dolceacqua

Tourism and business ties between the Italian village of Dolceacqua and Monaco are set to be strengthened if municipal efforts to ‘twin’ the two are realised.

0
November 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Free flu vaccines now available to all residents

The second phase of the government’s mass flu vaccination campaign is now underway with the aim of protecting all citizens against the seasonal flu virus.

0

daily

November 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Police step up checks on masks, curfew, social distancing

Stephanie Horsman

The government says that current Covid containment measures are working however controls will be stepped up to ensure everyone is abiding by the rules.

0
November 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New vaccine offers hope, but for who and when?

Stephanie Horsman

With the announcement of a new vaccine showing early promise of preventing 90% of people from getting Covid, the next question is: who will be receiving it first?

0
November 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Latest BeMed grants on offer

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco-based organisation BeMed is calling for the next round of projects that reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean to come forward for funding.

0
November 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco behind push for new marine technologies

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert will deliver the opening speech for the IHO this November, which will gather online around 400 people to talk hydrography - the basis of all marine activities.

0
MORE STORIES

AS Monaco wins friendly against Nice

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
AS Monaco friendly match against OGC Nice ended in a gratifying 3-2 win against their cross-town rivals.

Thurs. May 4 – Sat. May 6...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 4 to Saturday 6 May, Théâtre des Variétés: International Electroacoustic Music Event 2017, organised by the Académie Rainier III. Information: +377 93 15 28 91