Latest BeMed grants on offer

BeMed, a Monaco-based organisation supporting projects that reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean, is calling for micro-initiative projects that will assist in their endeavours.

BeMed is now accepting applications from Mediterranean basin based NGOs, territorial authorities, municipalities, private companies with fewer than 20 employees and scientific institutions who can offer ideas on how to curb plastic pollution in the Med.

The initiatives must come from eligible countries in the basin and include Albania, Algeria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Egypt, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Montenegro, the Palestinian Territories, Tunisia, Turkey, Cyprus, Croatia, Malta and Greece. Currently, BeMed is supporting 53 projects in 15 nations.

The organisation has up to €10,000 to contribute to each micro-initiative chosen, with each project expected to have a 12 to 18 month maximum duration and be at a phase where it will be ready to start by May 2021.

Monaco Ocean Week 2021 will set the stage for BeMed to welcome 2019 recipients, who will be able to talk about their projects and their progress. It is also a chance to reveal the 2020 laureates.

With more than 3,000 billion of microplastic particles, the Mediterranean Sea is the most polluted sea in the world. With this in mind, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Tara Ocean Foundation, Surfrider Foundation Europe, and the Mava Foundation joined forces to create the Beyond Plastic Med initiative (BeMed), which was launched in Monaco in 2015. The association Beyond plastic Med was created in January 2019.

The closing deadline for applications is 3rd January 2021. For more information or to apply, visit the BeMed website at www.beyondplasticmed.org

Photo source: Pixabay