Latest facts and figures on Covid-19

Irina Rojinski, Designer of leather goods

I am Russian, born in the USSR. After I graduated from the Musical Institute, where I majored as a Choir Music Conductor, I married and left for Stockholm, Sweden. I ended up working there as a fashion model and a buyer, and then was a fashion producer organising showrooms for Russian Designers abroad, in Paris, London and NY.I have now been living in Monaco for the past four years after moving here from Paris and Berlin, but I used to come here for holidays with my family every summer so it felt very familiar.My favourite place to meet up with friends is at the Metropole shopping centre. For shopping, I’m a huge fan of big brands such as Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Celine etc…I’ve always worked in fashion and therefore I can confidently say that I know what a woman needs in her wardrobe. That’s how I came up with designing leather goods for women – women always need leggings, jackets, biker jackets – signature items in a women’s closet .I have been selling clothes since forever, and in fact I get more satisfaction from selling then from buying.In fact, the Monaco style I find to be rather specific: very exclusive high heels, huge diamond stone jewellery, poofy skirts , décolleté … and more diamonds.Inspired by this Monegasque look, I’ve have created a collection with Swarovski diamonds on my biker jackets.You can find some of my collection at the LULL boutique in La Condamine (29 Rue de Millo), otherwise the entire collection is available on my website EVAROJE.com.I’m very passionate about everything I do as I find my job to be a type of art where I can express myself. Being a woman in business in the fashion world is a blessing to be creative and recognised.My work consists of 4 parts: Production, Organisation of my showrooms, Work with private clients and Checking up on my online aspect of the business, which my daughter is in charge of.I definitively can’t live without my iPhone.Between fitness and today’s cosmetology being so up-to-date, you can stay young and healthy for a very long time. Your mind matures and becomes more complex in a good way. For example, every year I get more inspired and can back it up with stability and experience, whereas when I was younger, I also had a lot of inspiration but was often distracted thinking there is not enough time. As I got older, I realised there is always enough time if you're truly passionate enough.Don’t take advice from other women.Her style and keeping her self in shape.https://monacolife.net/the-women-of-monaco-life-a-series-isabell-kristensen/