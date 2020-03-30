Weather
10 ° C
10°C
Northerly°C
Light Rain Showers
Tuesday, March 31, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Three new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monaco on Monday 30th March, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 49

Latest facts and figures on Covid-19

Latest facts and figures on Covid-19

By Cassandra Tanti - March 30, 2020

The numbers on the coronavirus change as fast as the news surrounding it. Here is the latest as we know it.

As of writing, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Monaco had reached 46, with one fatality. For a country with just under 40,000 residents, all packed into close quarters, these numbers are not bad.

As an accident of geography, the Principality is sandwiched between the worst hit nation in Europe, Italy, where they are inching quickly toward 100,000 cases and nearly 11,000 deaths, and France, which saw 2,600 new cases on Sunday and sits at just over 40,000 cases and 2,600 deaths. Does this spell worse times ahead for Monaco?

Not necessarily. The Prince’s government reacted swiftly and concisely, has an excellent hospital that has been on alert for weeks and a populace that for the most part is taking this health crisis seriously, and researchers are scrambling to find a suitable treatment or vaccine to knock this thing out completely.

In recent days, the hype around treatment has focused primarily on chloroquine, a drug commonly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and malaria. Controversial French microbiologist Didier Raoult, the person mainly responsible for putting chloroquine on the map in relation to Covid-19, has said that his latest study of 80 patients showed that four out of five treated with the drug had “favourable” outcomes.

His earlier study on 24 patients showed a mix of chloroquine and an antibiotic called azithmycin yielded dramatic results. He says the virus completely vanished in 18 of those treated.

This treatment could well prove to be the miracle cure doctors have been looking for, but problems do exist. The drug can be toxic even in small doses if not administered correctly. Already, deaths have occurred by misuse of the drug. Last weekend a man in the United States died from an attempt at self-medication using a form of the drug generally used for cleaning fish tanks. His wife is in critical care. 

So far, the tests have been small scale and results have not been published or peer reviewed by medical journals. In fact, many are criticising Dr Raoult’s early findings, calling them “observational” at best. Even others on Dr Raoult’s team have admitted his study included only patients who had not been seriously ill upon admittance to hospital. This leaves open the possibility that they would have recovered on their own without the drug’s help.  

The French pharma giant Sanofi sells chloroquine under the brand name Plaquénil, and on the leaflet it lists the possible side effects. Deteriorating eyesight, nausea and digestive disorders are the most common, with heart failure being at the more dire end of the scale of possibilities.

For most patients suffering with Covid-19, 85% will be have the mild form and no treatment other than paracetamol is recommended. Be that as it may, a rush on Plaquénil at pharmacies is leaving supplies low, and there’s concern that those who rely on it for other diseases may soon have trouble getting their hands on it, though stricter measures have been put in place making obtaining the drug more difficult.

The confinement period has been touted as an opportunity for researchers and doctors to find better solutions to treating and hopefully eradicating the virus. Isolation is a temporary fix aimed at limiting the spread, not wiping it out, to ensure health care facilities are not overwhelmed and death rates are kept to an absolute minimum.

So, what comes after confinement? 

To get a better idea of the true impact the virus had on the population, the French government is proposing a massive blood test drive to ascertain a more accurate count of who has had the disease, even unwittingly, and those untouched.

This testing would prove vital in learning how the virus spread, who is immune and who is still at risk. Government action and precautions would be enacted based on the results. Technology to put mass testing in place is currently underway, though as of today, the tests are not quite ready. The hope is that they will be by the end of confinement, allowing tens of thousands of tests to be done every day.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAir pollution levels plummet in lockdown
Next articleTrader’s union wants blanket rental relief

Editors pics

March 28, 2020 | Local News

Home confinement extended by two weeks

Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.

0
March 25, 2020 | Local News

Call for blood donations

Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

0
March 24, 2020 | Local News

Chloroquine approved at CHPG, banned in pharmacies

Chloroquine is being used “under very close medical supervision” in Monaco, the government has revealed. Meanwhile, pharmacies are banned from selling the drug amid concern over self-medication.

0
March 22, 2020 | Local News

Prince sanctions curfew on Monaco

A curfew of 10pm is now being enforced in Monaco, and those caught breaking the rules will be hit with a 200€ fine.

0

daily

March 30, 2020 | Local News

Latest facts and figures on Covid-19

Cassandra Tanti

The numbers on the coronavirus change as fast as the news surrounding it. Here is the latest as we know it.

0
March 29, 2020 | Local News

Monaco records first hospital death

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco has recorded its first death of a patient suffering from Covid-19. The person, aged in their 80s, was a non-resident but was being treated in the Principality.

0
March 28, 2020 | Local News

Home confinement extended by two weeks

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.

0
March 27, 2020 | Local News

Video sermons in English

Cassandra Tanti

St. Paul’s Anglican Church has started making online videos of their weekly sermons in English, so parishioners don’t have to miss out during the lockdown.

0
MORE STORIES

Government agreement aims to improve personal care...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_29529" align="alignnone" width="900"]Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC[/caption] Didier Gamerdinger, Minister of Social Affairs and Health, has signed an agreement with the five heads of the Monegasque companies that provide personal care services, and with the Union of Monegasque Enterprises of Help and Home support. Around 700 elderly currently benefit from home support measures, which also reduces the number of seniors in care homes. However, home support supposes that the service provided to our elders is of a high standard, the Government says. The agreement, signed on Monday, March 19, aims to ensure the implementation of a quality service with certain guarantees, as part of an assistance plan recommended by the Centre for Gerontology Coordination of Monaco (CCMG). The Convention covers a number of areas including the employment of qualified personnel for this type of service; the initial and continuous training of employees; continuity of assistance with a 24-hour hotline; and tariffs fixed by Ministerial Order. The agreement strives towards the goal of excellence that the Principality has set itself, particularly in the area of social policy.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/monaco-launches-free-sos-administratif-service/

The Women of Monaco Life, A Series:...

Local News Nancy Heslin -

Rojinksi5Irina Rojinski, Designer of leather goods

ML: Can you tell me about your background and how you ended up in the Principality? IR: I am Russian, born in the USSR. After I graduated from the Musical Institute, where I majored as a Choir Music Conductor, I married and left for Stockholm, Sweden. I ended up working there as a fashion model and a buyer, and then was a fashion producer organising showrooms for Russian Designers abroad, in Paris, London and NY. ML: What were your first impressions of Monaco? IR: I have now been living in Monaco for the past four years after moving here from Paris and Berlin, but I used to come here for holidays with my family every summer so it felt very familiar. ML: Name a place you like to meet friends for a coffee in Monaco? Where do you shop? IR: My favourite place to meet up with friends is at the Metropole shopping centre. For shopping, I’m a huge fan of big brands such as Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Celine etc…   ML: How did you begin as a clothes designer? IR: I’ve always worked in fashion and therefore I can confidently say that I know what a woman needs in her wardrobe. That’s how I came up with designing leather goods for women – women always need leggings, jackets, biker jackets – signature items in a women’s closet . ML: How did it feel when you sold you first piece of clothing? IR: I have been selling clothes since forever, and in fact I get more satisfaction from selling then from buying. ML: How would you describe fashion in Monaco? IR: In fact, the Monaco style I find to be rather specific: very exclusive high heels, huge diamond stone jewellery, poofy skirts , décolleté … and more diamonds. Rojinksi6 ML: What inspires you when creating clothing? IR: Inspired by this Monegasque look, I’ve have created a collection with Swarovski diamonds on my biker jackets. ML: Where can people find your clothes? IR: You can find some of my collection at the LULL boutique in La Condamine (29 Rue de Millo), otherwise the entire collection is available on my website EVAROJE.com. ML: What’s the hardest part of running your own business? IR: I’m very passionate about everything I do as I find my job to be a type of art where I can express myself. Being a woman in business in the fashion world is a blessing to be creative and recognised. ML: What is a typical day for you? What’s the most important part of your day? IR: My work consists of 4 parts: Production, Organisation of my showrooms, Work with private clients and Checking up on my online aspect of the business, which my daughter is in charge of. ML: What is the one device you cannot live without? IR: I definitively can’t live without my iPhone. ML: What is the best part of ageing as a woman? IR: Between fitness and today’s cosmetology being so up-to-date, you can stay young and healthy for a very long time. Your mind matures and becomes more complex in a good way. For example, every year I get more inspired and can back it up with stability and experience, whereas when I was younger, I also had a lot of inspiration but was often distracted thinking there is not enough time. As I got older, I realised there is always enough time if you're truly passionate enough. ML: What’s the best piece of advice another woman gave you? IR: Don’t take advice from other women. ML: What makes a woman beautiful? IR: Her style and keeping her self in shape.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/the-women-of-monaco-life-a-series-isabell-kristensen/              