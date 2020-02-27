Latest measures to prevent COVID-19 spread

Thursday, February 27, 2020
Meanwhile, tests have shown that a person cared for by firefighters on Wednesday in Monaco does not have the Covid-19 virus. The Principality currently has no cases of coronavirus infections.
This week, officials in both Nice and Menton made decisions to cancel beloved annual festivities in the name of public health.
Students and workers who have passed through coronavirus hotspots are being asked to self-quarantine by the Monaco government, but it says schools will reopen next week and events will also go ahead as planned.
Monaco’s Frédéric Labarrère has presented his credentials to two offices of the United Nations.
While tests have cleared two suspected cases of coronavirus in Monaco, Nice has set up a dedicated unit as the ‘first line’ of treatment in the region. Meanwhile, as Italy’s economy takes a battering due to the recent outbreak, it is important to note that the regular flu has killed more people than Covid-19 this winter season.