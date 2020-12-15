Latest Monegasque Annales hot off the presses

[caption id="attachment_22865" align="alignnone" width="598"]
Henri Fissore, newly appointed Chairman of the Board of the Grimaldi Forum. Photo: Charly Gallo/Press centre[/caption]
Ambassador Henri Fissore has been appointed Chairman of the Board of the Grimaldi Forum, succeeding Jean Pastorelli, Minister Plenipotentiary, who held the position from 2011.
A graduate of ESSEC (École Supérieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales) and Sciences Po Paris (Institut d’Etudes Politiques), as well as a former ENA (Ecole Nationale d'Administration) student, the 64-year-old has worked in Monegasque Public Service for 37 years.
Mr Fissore was General Director of the Department of the Interior and then Inspector General of the Administration before becoming a member of the Government, twice, as Government Councillor for Finance and Economy and then for External Relations.
He has also served as Ambassador to Italy, Japan, Australia and Portugal, and completed his administrative career as Ambassador on mission to the Minister of State, in charge in particular of issues related to Monaco’s attractiveness. Henri Fissore has also served as a National Councillor.
A well-known and popular figure at CREM, the Club for Foreign Residents of Monaco, Ambassador Fissore was the key organiser of the very successful “Year of Russia” held in the Principality in 2015.
His extensive experience in the functioning of Monaco's institutions, particularly in the field of economic development, and his international vision constitute an expertise which he intends to bring to the Grimaldi Forum.
Inaugurated in 2000, the Grimaldi Forum is headed by Sylvie Biancheri, General Director, and welcomes a hundred events across the year, the vast majority of which is business tourism, including congresses and conferences. Additionally, every year, it organises a major summer exhibition
and international shows such as Top Marques.
Article first published October 4, 2017.
