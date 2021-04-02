Launch of 2021 #WhiteCard campaign

The Champions for Peace on Friday digitally launched the 2021 #WhiteCard campaign under the motto ‘Behind each #WhiteCard, there is a story’.

People are invited to join the campaign by sharing #WhiteCard pictures and testimonies on the platform www.april6.org and social media.

A video message explaining what the WhiteCard means to them has been created by Champions for Peace Didier Drogba – winner of the UEFA Champions League and African football legend, Tony Estanguet – three-time canoe Olympic Champion and President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Laurence Fischer – three-time karate World Champion and Ambassador for Sport at the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Marlène Harnois – taekwondo Olympic medalist, Siya Kolisi – captain of the World Champion South African rugby team, Jean-Baptiste Alaize – four-time athletics World Champion, Pascal Gentil – double taekwondo Olympic medalist, Paula Radcliffe – World Champion and former marathon World Record holder, and Sarah Ourahmoune – boxing Olympic medalist.

“Behind each WhiteCard, there is a story. A story where sport fosters reconciliation and coexistence within and between communities,” say the athletes in the video. “A story where sport contributes to building more inclusive societies and combats all forms of discrimination. A story where sport contributes to fighting against gender stereotypes and gender-based violence. A story where sport breaks traditional barriers and encourages intercultural and interreligious understanding. A story where sport connects, inspires, and empowers girls and boys. A story where sport, as a universal language, prevents interpersonal violence and achieves peace goals. As Champions for Peace, we believe that sport has the power to change lives and to shape peaceful societies.”

Each year, to celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, Peace and Sport invites the entire world to support to the peace-through-sport movement through the white card symbol. This year, with the theme ‘Behind every #WhiteCard, there is a story’, Peace and Sport wants to highlight the testimonies of people who have personally or collectively measured the positive impact of a peace-through-sport project.

“Today more than ever, sport can inspire, give courage and hope as it is a powerful tool to reinforce fraternity and cooperation,” said Joël Bouzou, Peace and Sport President and Founder. “In the present crisis, the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, celebrated on 6th April, is a propitious day to send a strong message of global solidarity and reinforce our bonds with each other in an indissoluble way through sport.”

Watch the video message here.