Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Friday, April 2, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

17 Covid cases 1 Apr, 20 hospitalised, 7 in ICU, 85 home monitored, 2,128 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated

Launch of 2021 #WhiteCard campaign

Launch of 2021 #WhiteCard campaign

By Cassandra Tanti - April 2, 2021

The Champions for Peace on Friday digitally launched the 2021 #WhiteCard campaign under the motto ‘Behind each #WhiteCard, there is a story’.

People are invited to join the campaign by sharing #WhiteCard pictures and testimonies on the platform www.april6.org and social media.

A video message explaining what the WhiteCard means to them has been created by Champions for Peace Didier Drogba – winner of the UEFA Champions League and African football legend, Tony Estanguet – three-time canoe Olympic Champion and President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Laurence Fischer – three-time karate World Champion and Ambassador for Sport at the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Marlène Harnois – taekwondo Olympic medalist, Siya Kolisi – captain of the World Champion South African rugby team, Jean-Baptiste Alaize – four-time athletics World Champion, Pascal Gentil – double taekwondo Olympic medalist, Paula Radcliffe – World Champion and former marathon World Record holder, and Sarah Ourahmoune – boxing Olympic medalist.

“Behind each WhiteCard, there is a story. A story where sport fosters reconciliation and coexistence within and between communities,” say the athletes in the video. “A story where sport contributes to building more inclusive societies and combats all forms of discrimination. A story where sport contributes to fighting against gender stereotypes and gender-based violence. A story where sport breaks traditional barriers and encourages intercultural and interreligious understanding. A story where sport connects, inspires, and empowers girls and boys. A story where sport, as a universal language, prevents interpersonal violence and achieves peace goals. As Champions for Peace, we believe that sport has the power to change lives and to shape peaceful societies.”

Each year, to celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, Peace and Sport invites the entire world to support to the peace-through-sport movement through the white card symbol. This year, with the theme ‘Behind every #WhiteCard, there is a story’, Peace and Sport wants to highlight the testimonies of people who have personally or collectively measured the positive impact of a peace-through-sport project.

“Today more than ever, sport can inspire, give courage and hope as it is a powerful tool to reinforce fraternity and cooperation,” said Joël Bouzou, Peace and Sport President and Founder. “In the present crisis, the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, celebrated on 6th April, is a propitious day to send a strong message of global solidarity and reinforce our bonds with each other in an indissoluble way through sport.”

Watch the video message here.

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleItaly halts Easter travel plans
Next articleMonaco is fully Google compatible

Editors pics

March 30, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

First report on health impact of Covid

IMSEE has provided a clear snapshot of the health and mortality impact of Covid-19 in 2020 on the Principality in a comprehensive new report.

0
March 29, 2021 | Local News

Raising sustainably-minded entrepreneurs

Monaco Life speaks to Angelo and Tino, two brothers raised in the Principality who have set their sights on normalising sustainability in the fashion industry with their new R4 clothing line.

0
March 27, 2021 | Local News

Inside Monaco’s Cherry Blossom celebration

Monaco Life was invited to the exclusive launch of the ‘Cherry Blossom, Make A Wish’ event at the Hôtel de Paris organised by The High Life Monaco and officially opened by Prince Albert.

0
March 24, 2021 | Local News

Opinion: Top takeaways from Six Nations

The Principality’s rugby expert Mark Thomas gives Monaco Life readers his take on this year’s Six Nations Championship heading in to the weekend finale.

0

daily

April 2, 2021 | Local News

Possible change to April holiday dates

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco is mulling over whether to adjust the dates of the spring half term school holiday to match those of France.

0
April 2, 2021 | Local News

Curfew extended but measures continue

Stephanie Horsman

The government has again extended all current health measures that were set to expire on 2nd April, but has given residents an extra hour in the evening with the new curfew starting at 8pm.

0
April 2, 2021 | Local News

Monaco is fully Google compatible

Cassandra Tanti

It’s been announced that internet users in the Principality now have access to all online Google services, including the new Stadia gaming service and increased Gmail storage.

0
April 2, 2021 | Local News

Launch of 2021 #WhiteCard campaign

Cassandra Tanti

The Champions for Peace on Friday digitally launched the 2021 #WhiteCard campaign under the motto ‘Behind each #WhiteCard, there is a story’.

0
MORE STORIES
A8 road

Better access to A8 from Monaco in...

Local News Staff Writer -
A8 Vinci Autoroutes has announced an investment plan amounting to €432 million, most of it earmarked for new interchanges and carpool areas in the PACA area, where 25 major improvements are planned. The statement came one day before tollbooth prices rise by an average of 0.8 percent on February 1 at péages across France. As expected, much of the expenditure will be on the A8 motorway, an essential link between the Principality and Nice and its airport to the west, and Menton and Italy to the east. Better access to the A8 from Monaco is included in Vinci's programme. READ ALSO: Motorway charges set to rise READ ALSO: Canada 150: Valerie Chiasson, first female to get podium at Canadian Grand Prix.

A day in New York for the...

Local News developer -
To celebrate the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019, The Monaco Better World Forum is hosting on Sunday September 22nd in New York City a full day of conference, high level meetings, the screening of Jean-Michel Cousteau’s movie ‘Wonders of the Seas 3D’, narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and finally its annual gala with proceeds to support Ocean Futures Society and Green Cross Foundations.