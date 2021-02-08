Weather
7 ° C
7°C
Tuesday, February 9, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

10 new Covid cases on 8 Feb. brings total to 1,665: 59 hospitalised: 34 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 140 home monitored, 1,403 recoveries, 20 deaths

Leader of ‘Modern Cuisine’ to head Monaco restaurant

Leader of ‘Modern Cuisine’ to head Monaco restaurant

By Cassandra Tanti - February 8, 2021

Yannick Alleno, holder of nine Michelin stars, will open his first restaurant in Monaco at the Hermitage Hotel, in what can only be described as a major coup for the Principality.

The exciting news was kept tightly under wraps until Monday when, in the Belle Epoque hall of the Hermitage Hotel, Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) Chairman and CEO Jean-Luc Biamonti excitedly revealed to local press the imminent arrival of one of France’s most respected chefs.

“We do not want to sit idly by in this crisis, we want to make sure that Monaco remains a city that is alive,” said Mr Biamonti. “That is why we have decided to take this initiative.”

Yannick Alleno made his debut at the Vistamar in July 2020 when he and his team from Paris cooked for the ‘Star Dining’ concept championed by Hermitage Managing Director Louis Starck.

It was a pivotal moment for both Alleno and Starck and set them on a path that will, in a few short months, finally align their futures and propel the one-starred Vistamar restaurant further on to the culinary stage.

Photo: Yannick Alleno, Louis Starck and Jean-Luc Biamonti during Monday’s press conference, by Monaco Life

“I think we both felt a strong friendship last summer, and it was an important moment for Louis Starck to bring people back to the terrace of the Hermitage,” Chef Yannick Alleno told Monaco Life. “So, we started to talk to Jean-Luc Biamonti about the future, and I am just so proud to now be a part of the Hermitage.”

Yannick Alleno is one of the world’s most respected and charming chefs. He heads the Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris, which alone features three of his starred restaurants: Pavyllon, which received its first Michelin star this year just months after opening, L’Abysse sushi restaurant, which was elevated to two stars, and three Michelin starred Alléno Paris, boasting some of the capital’s most sought after tables.

He also has the three Michelin starred Hôtel Le Cheval Blanc in Courcheval, bringing his total number of Michelin stars to nine. Then there are a host of other restaurants in Marrakech, Dubai and Korea.

So why did he decide to add Monaco to the list?

“I think a place like Monaco needs to be on the gastronomic map, it has to be in the game,” said Chef Alleno to Monaco Life. “Plus, I love Monaco and the French Riviera – the history, the architecture, the art… it is such a unique place with very special vibes.”

The Vistamar will be rebranded Yannick Alléno at the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo, and the current team will stay on board, including Head Chef Jean-Phillipe Borro.

Yannick Alleno says a cohesion between the two teams is vital to its success.

“It will not be team Alleno against team Vistamar,” he says. “They are happy to see us coming because any reason to preserve staff, particularly right now, is important and courageous. I am very proud to be part of the team. I know we will do a great job.”

The first stage of the transition will include a renovation of the terrace restaurant and a new cuisine. Yannick Alleno will be offering his guests something different while utilising fresh Mediterranean ingredients, adding the famous “Alleno touch”.

That, of course, includes his precious modern sauces created from “extractions”, and his revolutionary sugar-free desserts.

The second shift in 2022 will involve the installation of a glass-house on the terrace, reminiscent of Alleno’s Pavyllon in Paris, and a full interior redesign. The restaurant will have then completed its rebirth and be named Pavyllon at the Hotel-Hermitage Monte-Carlo.

First, Yannick Alleno and the team at the Hermitage hope to open to the public in early April, provided the Covid situation doesn’t derail that plan.

But as any fan of this dynamic, modern chef will tell you, what ever the date, it will be a momentous occasion for the Principality.

 

Top photo of Yannick Alleno by Monaco Life

 

Related stories:

Interview: Leader of ‘Modern Cuisine’ Yannick Alléno

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCommunicating with orcas, part 2

Editors pics

February 6, 2021 | Local News

Welcome Monaco One

Monaco’s new fast shuttle between Ventimiglia and Port Hercule has arrived in the Principality ahead of its official launch in March.

0
February 2, 2021 | Local News

Explained: new rules on travelling to France

The National Council is fighting a new restriction that forces Monaco residents travelling beyond 30 kilometres from their home to produce a negative PCR test to French authorities.

0
February 1, 2021 | Business & Finance

What impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

Real estate sales and prices were down in 2020, not a huge surprise in a year that saw nearly every sector of the economy hit by Covid. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.

0
January 28, 2021 | Local News

Herrmann’s heartbreak ahead of 4th place finish

Boris Herrmann of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco has secured 4th in the Vendée Globe, but it wasn’t before a freak accident with a fishing ship left him limping back to port.

0

daily

February 8, 2021 | Local News

Saying goodbye to Jean-Marc Giraldi

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has joined friends, family and colleagues of Jean-Marc Giraldi for a fitting send-off at the Yacht Club of Monaco.

0
February 8, 2021 | Local News

#8MarsMonaco to honour heroines of Covid

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality will mark International Women's Rights Day this year by honouring the females who have been working at the frontline of Monaco’s fight against Covid-19.

0
February 8, 2021 | Local News

Exciting new exhibition comes to NMNM

Stephanie Horsman

A new exhibition by renowned Japanese artist Shimabuku is bringing a touch of the East to the Principality with 'The 165 Metre Mermaid and Other Stories' at the New National Museum.

0
February 8, 2021 | Local News

AS Monaco rack up another victory

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco saw their seventh straight victory when they faced off against Nîmes Olympique on Sunday night, but it was no walk in the park as both sides fought hard for their goals.

0
MORE STORIES

Shipping Bureau holds first meeting in Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_29802" align="alignnone" width="640"]Cesare d’Amico, ABS Italian National Committee Chairman, and Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO. Photo: eagle.org Cesare d’Amico, ABS Italian National Committee Chairman, and Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO, in Monaco. Photo: eagle.org[/caption] The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) held its annual Italian National Committee meeting in Monaco this week, bringing together more than 50 maritime industry leaders. The group discussed global challenges facing the maritime industry, as well as an evaluation of strategies to meet the IMO’s 2020 Sulfur Cap and a look ahead to 2030, when vessel data is likely to play a significant role in the compliance regime. This is the first time in more than 60 years that ABS – which has offices in Genoa and stations in La Spezia, Leghorn, Trieste, Naples, Bergamo and Brescia where it supports marine and offshore projects – held its Italian National Committee meeting in Monaco, demonstrating the organisation’s strong ties with ship owners across both countries. The committee heard about the industry-leading safety milestone ABS accomplished in 2017, reaching one year without a work-related lost-time incident, which exemplified its global focus on safety. ABS also presented its innovative work with industry partners and academia on data and digital technologies designed to improve the delivery of classification services for clients. There was an update on the Bureau's groundbreaking work in the cybersecurity arena, and guest speaker François Cadiou, President of BRS Group–Luxembourg, gave an overview of the shipping and shipbuilding market. “With the fast pace of technological development, it is a powerful advantage to have such depth of experience and knowledge to inform the development of solutions and services,” said Cesare d’Amico, CEO of D’Amico Società di Navigazione SpA, and ABS Italian National Committee Chairman. “The extensive input from industry leaders that the Committee makes possible is a highly valued resource.”

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/law-firm-opens-to-serve-shipping-clients/

#MYS2017 – Luxury yacht listings

Local News Staff Writer -
With the Monaco Yacht Show in full swing from Wednesday, September 27 to Saturday, September 30, we thought we'd highlight a few of the gorgeous luxury yachts available for purchase at this years event.

#1: YACHTZOO'S M/Y CELESTIAL HOPE - 47m - Heesen - 2008

[gallery td_gallery_title_input="M/Y CELESTIAL HOPE" link="none" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="22493,22492,22491,22490,22489,22488,22487,22486"] CELESTIAL HOPE is a 47m semi-displacement motor yacht built by Heesen Yachts. Her interior is elegant and sophisticated interior, inspired by the beautiful beach houses of the Hamptons. The open plan reception and dining room on the main deck feature a soft white lacquer finish on the walls and ceiling combined with the fresh blue and white colour palette.
A comfortable seating area is centred round a beautifully carved, limed oak table. Inviting sofas and armchairs upholstered in natural linens, mixed with sumptuous velvets and metallic prints. Glass panelling, designed and coloured to work harmoniously with the scheme, serves to visually divide the space and demonstrates the level of detailing employed. The dining room boasts a stunning hand carved table in a pearlescent finish that works seamlessly with the satin fabric of the deep-buttoned dining chairs. Above hangs a dramatic Murano glass and nickel chandelier, designed especially for CELESTIAL HOPE.
Click here to see more photos. Click here for the technical info.

#2: FRASER YACHTS LATITUDE - 52m - Benetti - 2008/2013

[gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" link="none" td_gallery_title_input="Fraser Yachts LATITUDE" ids="22508,22501,22504,22502,22503,22505,22506,22507"] LATITUDE displays an elegant art-deco transatlantic style with 6 double staterooms, Owner stateroom on main deck with balconies, full beam sky lounge and elevator for all decks, beach club... Built to Lloyd’s & LY2. An ICONIC charter yacht in outstanding condition with incredible gross tonnage of 812 tons. Unique opportunity. Click here for more photos and technical info.

#3: BURGESS MARTHA ANN - 70m - Lurssen Werft - 2008

[gallery td_gallery_title_input="Martha Ann" link="none" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="22552,22553,22554,22555,22556,22557,22558,22559"] MARTHA ANN is an impressive and elegant yacht with a stylish white superstructure and a distinguished blue hull. Built to Lloyd's by the renowned German shipyard Lurssen-Werft in 2008, her quality and level of engineering is remarkable. Her beautifully crafted, opulent and spacious interior offers multiple options for dining, relaxation and entertainment. The yacht boasts a cinema, a gymnasium, several bars, a large deck pool, state-of-the-art audio/visual and communication systems as well as a glass elevator serving four decks and a private observation lounge. MARTHA ANN's extensive exterior deck areas and voluminous interior make her a stand-out 70m Northern European on the market. Click here to find out more about Martha Ann.
Originally published on September 27, 2017. 