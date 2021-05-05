Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

3 Covid cases 4 May, 4 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 32 home monitored, 2,390 recoveries, 32 deaths, 65 incidence rate, 35% population vaccinated

Lebanon school reopens thanks to Monaco associations

Lebanon school reopens thanks to Monaco associations

By Stephanie Horsman - May 5, 2021

Through the hard work and generosity of three local organisations, the Fréres Saint-Joseph school in Beirut has been able to reopen its doors to 300 students after it was destroyed by the devastating explosions of 2020.

The associations – AMADE, Les Amis du Liban and Monaco Aide et Présence pour le Liban, banded together to rebuild the school severely damaged by the explosions that rocked the city of Beruit last summer on 4thAugust 2020.

The school, Fréres Saint-Joseph, is home to 300 vulnerable students ranging from kindergarten to high school and had structural damage to all 24 of its classrooms as well as administrative facilities.

The mobilisation efforts of the three organisations have seen students welcomed back to a safe environment conducive for learning and have given the school a facelift. In addition to renovating and fitting out classrooms, sanitary facilities and a new playground have been built.

Additionally, a new dedicated school bus servicing students who were deprived of a means of transportation due to the explosions has been donated to the establishment thanks to the support of the Monaco government.

A mission by AMADE last April secured the necessary approvals to begin the works, and upon completion, the school made a special plaque that now sits on the façade commemorating the involvement and assistance of the Monegasque actors.

The aide doesn’t stop there. Ongoing assistance for running costs is being provided through the partnership with the associations, making it possible for tuition to be covered for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Without this support, several parents would be unable to pay as a result of the current economic crisis in the country, disallowing these students a chance for a proper education.

Technical support is also being provided by the Lebanese association Paradis d’Enfants, offering the teaching staff their expert advice on structuring lessons and giving them the most modern teaching techniques.

 

Photos provided by AMADE

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco gearing up for E-Prix weekend

Editors pics

April 20, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Incidence rate falls significantly

Circulation of Covid-19 in Monaco has dropped dramatically, with the incidence rate now at 63. It’s a similar story in the Alpes-Maritime where circulation has finally fallen below national levels.

0
April 6, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Award winning chefs unite for good cause

SBM chefs are tantalising the tastebuds of those less fortunate, creating over 300 three-course lunches to be distributed by Monegasque charity Solidarpole.

0
March 30, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

First report on health impact of Covid

IMSEE has provided a clear snapshot of the health and mortality impact of Covid-19 in 2020 on the Principality in a comprehensive new report.

0
March 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco to boost arsenal with AstraZeneca vaccine

Vaccine stocks will be replenished in Monaco by the end of the week with the arrival of thousands more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of March.

0

daily

May 5, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Lebanon school reopens thanks to Monaco associations

Stephanie Horsman

Through the hard work and generosity of three local organisations, the Fréres Saint-Joseph school in Beirut has been able to reopen its doors to 300 students.

0
May 5, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

UN puts drowning on international agenda

Stephanie Horsman

The Princess Charlene Foundation has welcomed a move by the United Nations to adopt a new resolution on drowning prevention with Monaco as co-sponsor.

0
May 4, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Gyms reopen, with strict health rules

Stephanie Horsman

After four months of closure, gyms in Monaco including the Hercule Fitness Centre have reopened their doors to the public with new regulations in place.

0
May 1, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Breakfast is back on the menu

Cassandra Tanti

The government is slightly relaxing some restrictions in Monaco, allowing the reopening of breakfast service, a later dinner service, and the resumption of sports activities.

0
MORE STORIES

Life in lockdown: Fitness

With only so many Netflix series to binge watch, people will soon be looking for other things to keep themselves and their families occupied during lockdown.

Alain Ducasse reveals the reopening date of...

Lovers of the “best souffle in town” will be thrilled to learn that Louis XV, headed up by world-famous chef Alain Ducasse, is set to reopen its doors at the Hôtel de Paris on Friday 19th June.