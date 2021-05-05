Lebanon school reopens thanks to Monaco associations

Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
3 Covid cases 4 May, 4 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 32 home monitored, 2,390 recoveries, 32 deaths, 65 incidence rate, 35% population vaccinated
Through the hard work and generosity of three local organisations, the Fréres Saint-Joseph school in Beirut has been able to reopen its doors to 300 students after it was destroyed by the devastating explosions of 2020.
Photos provided by AMADE
Through the hard work and generosity of three local organisations, the Fréres Saint-Joseph school in Beirut has been able to reopen its doors to 300 students.
The Princess Charlene Foundation has welcomed a move by the United Nations to adopt a new resolution on drowning prevention with Monaco as co-sponsor.
After four months of closure, gyms in Monaco including the Hercule Fitness Centre have reopened their doors to the public with new regulations in place.
The government is slightly relaxing some restrictions in Monaco, allowing the reopening of breakfast service, a later dinner service, and the resumption of sports activities.