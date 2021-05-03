Weather
17 ° C
17°C
10°C
Sunny Intervals
Tuesday, May 4, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

8 Covid cases 3 May, 4 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 30 home monitored, 2,380 recoveries, 32 deaths, 65 incidence rate, 35% population vaccinated

Leclerc after Portugal: “We struggled a lot”

Leclerc after Portugal: “We struggled a lot”

By Stephanie Horsman - May 3, 2021

Monegasque pilot Charles Leclerc came in sixth at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, saying he felt like the team made “a very bad choice” in racing on medium tires.

Despite finishing two places higher than he started, Charles Leclerc says he felt a bit disappointed with his sixth place finish in Portimao at the Portuguese Grand Prix on the weekend, saying the race was tough because of windy conditions and racing on tires that were not best suited to the track.

“I think we took a great decision to go on the hard tyres, but the mediums for us – only for us – we struggled massively, whether it was Carlos or myself. On paper it looked like a very good choice, but then once we made the race, we struggled a lot,” Leclerc said in a post-race interview with Sky F1. “If I look at the whole weekend, I haven’t done a great job as a driver, whether it’s in free practice, in qualifying, I haven’t extracted the maximum out of the car, because I was very inconsistent. Today, I did a good job, but from eighth, there wasn’t much better we could do, but looking at the full weekend, I could’ve done a much better job.”

Teammate Carlos Sainz finished in 11th place after having a fifth place starting position, highlighting the difficulties Team Ferrari had over the weekend.

But the troubles weren’t limited only to Ferrari. Several teams made noises about the track, citing a roller coaster layout, high winds and low-grip asphalt. Leclerc seconded these opinions but remains optimistic about the car and the future.

“It’s encouraging for the whole team,” he said. “We were struggling a lot last year, we did a step forward this year and we need to keep in mind also that Portimao is quite a strange track. We are trying to maximise our car, and that makes it interesting.”

The race was won by world champion Lewis Hamilton, followed by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes taking the number three spot. The next Formula 1 race will be held next Sunday in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix – the final race before Leclerc comes home for the Monaco Grand Prix at on 23rd May.

 

Photo supplied by Ferrari Press Office

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMatch takes ugly turn
Next articleThe winning photos of the Prince’s Environmental Awards

Editors pics

May 4, 2021 | Local News

Helping businesses to go green

The government has made it easier for businesses to make the ‘energy transition’ and take advantage of a 70% subsidy that is currently on offer.

0
May 4, 2021 | Local News

Summer flight plan: 66 European cities, 7 international countries

Nice airport has released its summer schedule, showing an acceleration of European flights in June. However, international options will remain limited this year.

0
May 3, 2021 | Local News

The stars are aligning in Monaco

The first ever Festival of Stars is launching this May, featuring exclusive dinners by Monaco's Michelin-starred chefs who are partnering up with other award-winning masters.

0
May 3, 2021 | Local News

The winning photos of the Prince’s Environmental Awards

‘Gorilla by the water’ by Kathleen Ricker has taken out the top prize in the inaugural Environmental Photography Award for the 15th anniversary of the Prince's Foundation.

0

daily

May 4, 2021 | Local News

Gyms reopen, with strict health rules

Cassandra Tanti

After four months of closure, gyms in Monaco including the Hercule Fitness Centre have reopened their doors to the public with new regulations in place.

0
May 4, 2021 | Local News

Helping businesses to go green

Cassandra Tanti

The government has made it easier for businesses to make the ‘energy transition’ and take advantage of a 70% subsidy that is currently on offer.

0
May 4, 2021 | Local News

1st Monaco Power of Positive Impact Summit

Cassandra Tanti

Around a thousand participants from across the world have come together to "imagine the world of tomorrow" at the first ever Monaco Power of Positive Impact Summit.

0
May 4, 2021 | Local News

UN puts drowning on international agenda

Cassandra Tanti

The Princess Charlene Foundation has welcomed a move by the United Nations to adopt a new resolution on drowning prevention with Monaco as co-sponsor.

0
MORE STORIES
Star Festival by Monte-Carlo

Star Festival by Monte-Carlo

Local News Staff Writer -
At the heart of the Principality of Monaco, the iconic Place du Casino is once again the place to be for the end-of-year celebrations.

Monaco’s NFL funds help diagnosis at Nice...

Local News Staff Writer -
GastroscopeThanks to a donation of €31,359 from the Monegasque association Children & Future, Lenval Children’s Hospital in Nice has been able to acquire a gastroscope. This device is used to explore the interior of the oesophagus and the stomach through natural channels. This involves about 250 examinations per year at the hospital. The contribution from funds raised during the 2016 No Finish Line, which involved more than 13,000 participants who travelled a total of 392,516 kilometres. The €392,516 raised will be donated to finance projects for suffering and disadvantaged children. This gastroscope is used by paediatric gastroenterologists for diagnostic and also therapeutic purposes. It makes it possible to carry out quality endoscopies thanks to the resolution of the very sharp imaging. The device also has an operational channel allowing the passage of biopsy forceps or other surgical devices. Dr Stephanie Berthet said: "This gastroscope is suitable for newborns up to 7kg. The five gastropediatricians at Lenval use this procedure every week. It is therefore an indispensable device for the practice of our profession. It allows us to make a diagnosis by performing biopsies when exploring the upper digestive tract. In addition, it is very useful for certain therapeutic procedures. It is a very delicate device to handle which is sterilised between each use."  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=12888

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=9225