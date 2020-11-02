Weather
17 ° C
17°C
13°C
Light Cloud
Tuesday, November 3, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

9 new cases of Covid-19 on 2 Nov. brings total to 375: 6 hospitalised - 2 resident, 6 in ICU - 4 resident, 82 home monitored, 281 healed, 1 resident death

Leclerc in top five at Emilia Romagna

Leclerc in top five at Emilia Romagna

By Stephanie Horsman - November 2, 2020

Charles Leclerc took out his second straight top five finish at the Emilia Romagne Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, but the Monegasque hinted that a team strategy change could have given him a podium finish.

Ferrari’s recent upgrades are bearing fruit, as Charles Leclerc raced magnificently at Emilia Romagne on Sunday, converting his seventh place start to a fifth place spot.

“Honestly, I’m happy. I don’t think we expected to be fifth today,” Leclerc told Canal +. “We expected a much more difficult race, especially in the first stint with the soft [tyres]. So, I’m pretty happy. Looking back at the race, I think we could have made a better choice with the tires for the second relay.”

A safety car near the race’s end may have given Leclerc the chance for a podium if he had taken the time to make a pit stop, but the strategists told him to hold off. Leclerc finished the race on worn tyres, which may have made the difference to Daniil Kvyat, who used the opportunity to sneak past him into fourth.

“I saw him arrive and, quite honestly, as we were fighting for big points, I gave up. In any case, [Daniil Kvyat] did a huge job and a great overtaking, well done to him,” Leclerc conceded.

Despite hoping for a better finish, this puts Leclerc on a five-race streak for points for his team, something he chalks up to how competitive his recently upgraded car now is.

“I was pretty comfortable,” he said. “We were actually quite competitive during the whole race. We were maybe a tiny bit quicker than Daniil on the hard compound at the beginning [of the second stint] but not by much – not enough to overtake for sure – and then at the restart, I struggled a bit more compared to Daniil, who did a great job, so P5, I’m happy.”

 

Photo source: Twitter-Charles Leclerc

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco crush Bordeaux in 4-0 win
Next articleMEB and Nice strengthen partnership

Editors pics

November 3, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Combining the arts with Chef Philippe Mille

The stars shone bright at the Hermitage Hotel recently as two Michelin star Chef Philippe Mille entered the Vistamar kitchen, creating a kaleidoscope of gastronomic proportions.

0
November 2, 2020 | Local News

Monaco crush Bordeaux in 4-0 win

The Red and Whites inflicted serious damage on Girondins de Bordeaux on Sunday, keeping hold of their undefeated status at home.

0
October 30, 2020 | Local News

Roca president calls for play to continue

AS Monaco Basketball has had a week of change, loss and uncertainty.

0
October 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Less hours, same pay under proposed new labour law

Employees in Monaco will be able to have their hours reduced while maintaining full financial support from the State in the government’s latest bid to avoid layoffs due to the Covid crisis.

0

daily

November 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Gildo Pastor’s motorcycle team makes history books

Cassandra Tanti

Max Biaggi and Monegasque electric motorcycle maker Voxan have marked the Venturi Group’s 20th anniversary in style, setting a total of 11 new world speed records.

0
November 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Oceanographic Museum closes in unprecedented move

Stephanie Horsman

The Oceanographic Museum of Monaco is shuttering its doors for the month of November in an attempt to cut costs and regroup amid the ongoing Covid crisis.  

0
November 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

New Managing Director of Fairmont

Stephanie Horsman

Fairmont Hotels and Resorts has announced the appointment of Pierre-Louis Renou as their new Managing Director of the Fairmont Monte-Carlo.

0
November 2, 2020 | Business & Finance

Transferring wealth between the generations

Staff Writer

New research from Barclays Private Bank shows that building trust between generations will shape the success of wealth transfer among HNW families over the coming years.

0
MORE STORIES
Basketball

Sat. Apr 8 – AS Monaco Basketball...

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 8 April, 7 pm, Louis II Stadium – Gaston Médecin Omnisports Hall PRO A basketball championship: Monaco vs Lyon Villeurbanne Information: +377 92 05 40 10

Children’s workshop and Christmas sale in aid...

Local News Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_25869" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Paul Crompton/Go Zambia - Shiyala School Build 2017 Mothers of Africa. Photo: Paul Crompton/Go Zambia - Shiyala School Build 2017[/caption] On Saturday, December 2, the Monaco-based association Terres méditerranéennes is holding its annual Christmas market in collaboration with the humanitarian project Mothers of Africa. Mothers of Africa was founded in 2004 by Professor Judith Hall OBE, Head of Anaesthetics, Intensive Care and Pain Medicine at Cardiff University School of Medicine, who became aware of women dying unnecessarily during childbirth in Africa. Each day in Africa the number of mothers who die giving birth is equivalent to the number of seats in three jumbo jets. Sadly, the chances of a woman dying from treatable or preventable complications of pregnancy and childbirth are one in six. [caption id="attachment_25874" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Paul Crompton/Go Zambia - Shiyala School Build 2017 Photo: Paul Crompton/Go Zambia - Shiyala School Build 2017[/caption] Judith, who is highly regarded in her profession and has too many titles too include, “had to try” to alleviate the problem. The former Welsh woman of the year set up a Medical Educational Charity that trains medical staff in Sub-Saharan Africa to care for mothers during pregnancy and childbirth. She also provides African women the tools necessary to implement change via education and infrastructure within their communities. Judith’s sister, Janice Newport, is a Monaco resident, and over the past two years she has found enthusiastic local support from Susanne Batstone. Judith and Janice have visited Zambia previously and Susanne joined them to help run a holiday school in Shiyala in August of this year – a truly life changing experience. Sandrine Mannoni Oria, Brett Barling, Vicky O’Shea and Noeline Gally have also joined the team in Monaco. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="25876,25870,25875"] Last Friday, Mothers of Africa took part in a fundraising cocktail at the Metropole Hotel in Monaco for 50 people to talk about their school in Shiyala Village, Zambia, and announce their new project. After the success of the Shiyala school, which opened in August after five years of work and is home to 540 students, even though it has no electricity, Mothers of Africa has decided to create a Resource Centre for Evergreen School, an existing institution, which runs on electricity. Their new fundraising goal is a modest €80,000. “With the school, we can walk away with confidence knowing that the teachers can run it themselves,” Judith told Monaco Life. “We have created a sustainable model by investing in professionals in Africa who will look after their own people.” Talking about the Resource Centre, which will be a regional school, Judith said, “You can’t go too big. A regionalised approach with set standards is key but change doesn’t happen if you are too ambitious.” [caption id="attachment_25867" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Paul Crompton/Go Zambia - Shiyala School Build 2017 Photo: Paul Crompton/Go Zambia - Shiyala School Build 2017[/caption] Friday’s invitation-only event was hosted by Ane Fogtdal, owner of Hip Bazaar who had organised a jewellery pop-up, donating ten percent of the evening’s sales of her clothing and accessory line to Mothers of Africa. Judith Hall made it very clear that all monies raised by the association go to help people in need at a local level and that Mothers of Africa pay all their own expenses for visits. Members of Mothers in Africa will be at Saturday’s Christmas market with Terres méditerranéennes where various African-inspired products will be on sale, as well as table linen, decorations and Christmas cards, jewellery and clothes. The one-day fair opens from 10 am to 7 pm in the workshop area "u mazaghìn" at 18, rue Grimaldi (interphone Terres méditerranéennes). A children’s workshop, from 10:30 am to noon, for ages 5 and up will make "mariote e gali", small puppet-like figures from an old Monaco Christmas tradition. Cost: €10/child or €8 for members. Bring aprons. Reserve, specifying names and ages of children, at termedmonaco@gmail.com or on 06 22 800 166. For those who can’t attend but wish to help Mothers of African, donations can be made online. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="25861,25871,25865,25868,25859,25860,25862,25863,25864,25866,25858"] Article first published November 29, 2017.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/christmas-kermesse-in-fontvieille-on-december-2/