Leclerc initiates fundraising race for WHO

Charles Leclerc has recruited five fellow Formula One drivers to take part in a new Esport series called #RaceForTheWorld, raising funds for WHO and the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Team Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc can now add philanthropist to his list of talents and achievements. The hotshot driver has organised the event, along with fellow drivers Lando Norris, Alexander Albon, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi and Nicholas Latifi, to be part of a three-round virtual championship race scheduled for this weekend.

Two of the double-header events were already raced on 11th and 14th April, with the third and final one being held on Friday 17th April. All donations will be earmarked for the World health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Relief Fund.

#RACEFORTHEWORLD

So happy to make this happen.

We all need to be united in this and to see all of this group coming together for one cause feels great.

1st Event will be tomorrow at 7PM CEST.

Any questions on the event ? I am now live on Twitch to answer all your questions. pic.twitter.com/EjG0O6k2n2 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 10, 2020

The goal is to raise €100,000. So far, the pilots have amassed over €35,000 with the hopes of meeting their target by week’s end.

“The initiative is a response to the current global pandemic lockdown and gives the drivers another opportunity to race online, to entertain fans across the world, and to raise some money for the WHO fund that has been established to help fight coronavirus across the world,” the event promoters said.

The drivers say that none of their ‘Race for the World’ events will clash with the wildly popular official F1 Virtual Grand Prix series.

The 22-year-old Monegasque made a splash on the simulator racing scene recently as he won the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series event on Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit.

For additional information or to donate to the event, visit the website at:

https://tiltify.com/+race-for-the-world/racefortheworld