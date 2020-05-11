Leclerc takes second in Virtual Spanish Grand Prix

Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
“I am feeling ecstatic, I’m not used to this winning thing. I’ve not done it for a long, long time. I’ve dearly missed it,” Russell said after the race.
“When I got past Charles and I knew I had that three second penalty I was pretty furious but when that radio message came in at the end and I heard he had the three second penalty I was almost wetting my pants,” he added.
The French Academy has officially given Covid-19 a female gender, discouraging further usage of “le” disease.
Prince Albert II has taken time out to visit the Banana Moon and Bettina factories who have been busy churning out protective face masks since the end of March for use in the Principality.
Princess Charlene’s brother and Secretary General of the Princess Charlene Foundation, Gareth Wittstock, has visited the Principality’s Olympic athletes to offer them the Foundation’s signature protective face masks.
Charles Leclerc came in a super respectable runner up in the Virtual Spanish Grand Prix held on Sunday after a thrilling race pitting him against Williams’ George Russell.