Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Monday, April 6, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 77 in Monaco: 4 cured, 12 hospitalised, 4 in ICU

Leclerc wins virtual GP

Leclerc wins virtual GP

By Stephanie Horsman - April 6, 2020

Monaco’s Charles Leclerc has been crowned the winner of his first esports match after successfully bringing home first place in a virtual Australian Grand Prix. 

Two weeks after the first virtual Grand Prix set in Bahrain, Charles Leclerc, along with six other current Formula One drivers and several high-end gamers, hit the track in Melbourne’s Albert Park using Codemasters’ F1-2019 game.

There was a 28-lap race, preceded by a qualifying session, that saw today’s Formula One racing stars Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris, Nicholas Latifi, Antonio Giovinazzi, and of course, Leclerc, participating in the exciting event. A total of 18 drivers took to the track from remote locations around the globe.

Leclerc’s younger brother Arthur joined in as well and found himself up against 2009 world champion Jensen Button, sim racer Jimmy Broadbent, and English Cricket World Cup winner Ben Stokes.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took the chequered flag after also taking pole position, finishing 10 seconds ahead of Renault’s Christian Lundgaard. George Russell, racing for Williams, took the number three spot and Arthur Leclerc came in a hugely respectable fourth. Jensen Button managed 11th and Ben Stokes was the last to cross the line.

“Eight days ago [I bought the game], but I put quite a lot of hours into it. At least five hours each day,” said Leclerc, who took out the win from his home in Monaco.  “I was very silent, so my girlfriend is very happy,” he told the BBC.

The next race will be the Virtual Chinese Grand Prix, which takes place in two weeks’ time.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco misses you
Next articleLiving peacefully with orangutans in 2020

Editors pics

April 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ISTAYHOME: Bella’s health & beauty tips

Lifestyle and Wellbeing contributor Isabella Marino shares her hot tips on living well during self-confinement.

0
March 28, 2020 | Local News

Home confinement extended by two weeks

Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.

0
March 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Staying emotionally healthy during Covid-19

Psychotherapist Gavin Sharpe explains how we can all stay emotionally resilient while our Principality is in lockdown.

0
March 25, 2020 | Local News

Call for blood donations

Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

0

daily

April 6, 2020 | Local News

New covert contact points for women

Cassandra Tanti

Victims of domestic violence will now be able to seek help at pharmacies in Monaco, as authorities ramp up measures to protect vulnerable women during lockdown.

0
April 6, 2020 | Local News

Leclerc wins virtual GP

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s Charles Leclerc has been crowned the winner of his first esports match after successfully bringing home first place in a virtual Australian Grand Prix. 

0
April 6, 2020 | Local News

Monaco misses you

Cassandra Tanti

“Take care of yourself, we miss you!” is the new message coming out of Monaco, as the tourism department launches a global campaign to lure visitors back to the Principality post-lockdown.

0
April 6, 2020 | Local News

Ocean protection continues during crisis

Cassandra Tanti

The MedFund, headed by Monaco’s Bernard Fautrier, is allocating €1.8 million to marine protected areas for the next five years. It comes amid a new scientific study which suggests that the world’s oceans could be returned to their former glory in the space of a generation.

0
MORE STORIES

Director to stay at CHPG

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_6305" align="aligncenter" width="900"]Dr Cécile Ortholan presenting a new radiotherapy technique at the CHPG in September 2012. L-R: Patrick Bini, Director of the CHPG; S.A.R. the Princess of Hanover; Dr Cécile Ortholan, Director of the Radiotherapy Service; Benjamin Cerrano, Radiophysicist; Stéphane Valeri, Government Advisor for Health and Social Affairs; Dr Béatrice Brych, President of the GEMLUC. Photo: gouv.mc Dr Cécile Ortholan presenting a new radiotherapy technique at the CHPG in September 2012. L-R: Patrick Bini, Director of the CHPG; S.A.R. the Princess of Hanover; Dr Cécile Ortholan, Director of the Radiotherapy Service; Benjamin Cerrano, Radiophysicist; Stéphane Valeri, Government Advisor for Health and Social Affairs; Dr Béatrice Brych, President of the GEMLUC. Photo: gouv.mc[/caption] Mr Patrick Bini, Director of the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG), will stay on in his post longer than originally projected, the Government announced on Thursday, March 2. Mr Bini, who has served during major changes at the Hospital, including a project to extend and rebuild the facility, was due to leave his post at the end of June this year. He will stay on until July, 2018. Mr Bini's hospital career includes posts as Director of the Fréjus Saint-Raphaël Hospital, Director of the Rodez Hospital, and Deputy Director General at the Regional Centre to Combat Cancer in Nice. He was also Deputy Director General of the Nice University Hospital. He replaced his predecessor at CHPG, Mr François Silvani, in July 2010. CHPG enjoys an excellent reputation for the quality of its care. The hospital serves not only the Principality but also a wide swathe of the surrounding French Department, including Beaulieu-sur-mer and Menton.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=10990

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=4811

Justice Department steps in

Local News Staff Writer -
What began in the rarefied realms of Monaco and Geneva, with allegations of stolen Picassos and marked-up Modiglianis, has now jumped the Atlantic and drawn the attention of the US Justice Department, according to Bloomberg. Federal prosecutors, following the lead of European authorities, have opened an inquiry into one of the art world’s consummate insiders, Yves Bouvier - including in his dealings the rediscovered Leonardo da Vinci Salvator Mundi, according to people familiar with the matter. The move marks the first time that federal authorities have trained their sights on a scandal that has shaken Europe’s notoriously private ecosystem of art dealers, middlemen and collectors. While still in its infancy, the US probe also underscores prosecutors’ general concerns about the opacity of the market in art - which, like high-end real estate, can serve as a conduit for money laundering. For months Mr Bouvier, 52, has been battling his one-time patron, the billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev. The Russian oligarch, by his own count, has spent more than $2 billion on close to 40 works purchased through Mr Bouvier over the past decade. Mr Bouvier reportedly swindled Mr Rybolovlev out of many millions by sharply marking up prices on several acquisitions and pocketing the difference, the Russian billionaire alleged in a complaint to Monaco authorities.  