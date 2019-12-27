Legends of rally on show

A collection of the finest rally cars from the past 60 years have gone on show for the first time ever at the car museum in Monaco.

Titled ‘The Legends of Rallies’, the exhibition is being hosted at the Cars Collection of H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco museum until March and is the first of its kind in the world.

It features around 50 competition cars dating as far back as 1950, with many boasting an impressive prize list and which have entertained millions of fans throughout the years.

For three months, visitors will be able to discover and admire an exciting array of models including the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Evolution 2 Group B, which won the Swedish rally in 1986 at the hands of Juha Kankkunen; the Lancia Delta HF 4WD Group B, which placed 3rd at the San Remo rally with Massimo Biason and 2nd at the RAC rally with Markku Alen in 1986; and the Citroën Xsara WRC which was driven by Sébastien Loeb and his co-driver Daniel Elena and totalled 32 victories and numerous world champion titles

The exhibition was inaugurated on 20th December by Prince Albert and runs until 15th March 2020.

© Photos: Axel Bastello / Palais Princier