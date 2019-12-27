Weather
Saturday, December 28, 2019

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding

Legends of rally on show

Legends of rally on show

By Cassandra Tanti - December 27, 2019

A collection of the finest rally cars from the past 60 years have gone on show for the first time ever at the car museum in Monaco.

Titled ‘The Legends of Rallies’, the exhibition is being hosted at the Cars Collection of H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco museum until March and is the first of its kind in the world.

It features around 50 competition cars dating as far back as 1950, with many boasting an impressive prize list and which have entertained millions of fans throughout the years.

For three months, visitors will be able to discover and admire an exciting array of models including the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Evolution 2 Group B, which won the Swedish rally in 1986 at the hands of Juha Kankkunen; the Lancia Delta HF 4WD Group B, which placed 3rd at the San Remo rally with Massimo Biason and 2nd at the RAC rally with Markku Alen in 1986; and the Citroën Xsara WRC which was driven by Sébastien Loeb and his co-driver Daniel Elena and totalled 32 victories and numerous world champion titles

The exhibition was inaugurated on 20th December by Prince Albert and runs until 15th March 2020.

© Photos: Axel Bastello / Palais Princier

 

 

MORE STORIES

And they’re off!

News Stephanie Horsman -

No Finish Line, the eight-day 24/24 running/walking event hosted for the past two decades by the association Children & Future, began the 2019 race on Saturday with HSH Prince Albert II doing the honours of firing off the starting gun.

Celebrating its 20th year, No Finish Line Monaco has attracted more than 12,000 pre-registered participants, with the possibility of 4,000 joining additionally and a goal of covering 450,000 kilometres in eight days. That’s nearly 20,000 more than last year’s finish.

Racers are comprised of both individuals and teams who for eight solid days run or walk a 1,400 metre circuit in a relay-type set up. For every kilometre covered, €1 is donated to benefit children around the globe who are gravely ill and underprivileged.

Prince Albert made the first round of the route after officially opening the race on the podium. Joining him on stage were the founder of Children & Future Philippe Verdier and president Ariane Favaloro, holding five-year-old Adama, who will be one of the recipients of the event’s largesse when she goes in soon for a necessary operation at the Cardio-Thoracic Centre. 

As such, the event is also a reminder to those who participate, donate to or sponsor NFL that good health is a not something that everyone can take for granted, and that by participating, they are giving a child who is less fortunate a shot at regaining their well-being or saving their lives.  

Children & Future also host a yearly dance spectacle that invites children and adults from dance schools all over Monaco, Italy and France to compete for a trophy whilst raising funds for the organisation.

  Photos: No Finish Line Monaco Facebook page  

Record watch sale to benefit Monaco association

The Only Watch biennial auction saw a staggering €35 million raised for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy research, with a one-off Patek Philippe prototype going for an incredible €28 million.

Watch collectors and philanthropists from around the globe gathered at the 8th edition of the Only Watch charity auction supporting the Monegasque Association Against Myopathies (AMM). The event was held in Geneva on 9th November, and record-breaking sales were made with the purchases of one of a kind luxury timepieces made by the finest manufacturers in the world.

This year’s €35 million in sales counts for half the total of all editions of this event combined.

[caption id="attachment_42045" align="alignnone" width="900"]The most expensive watch in the world sold at auction for the benefit of a Monegasque association The most expensive watch in the world sold at auction for the benefit of a Monegasque association[/caption]

The event was created as a labour of love by founder Luc Pettavino, whose son Paul suffered from, and succumbed to, the disease shortly before his 21st birthday.

99% of the proceeds from the auction go directly toward independent research projects aiming to put an end to Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a particularly destructive genetic disease which strikes one in 3,000 male births. There is no cure and the average life expectancy is 26, however thanks to new research - assisted by funds raised from the auction - strides have been made and many are now living into their 30s and 40s.

[caption id="attachment_42047" align="alignnone" width="900"] Prince Albert II of Monaco gave the opening address at the auction[/caption]

“I want to state how proud I am of the progress we’ve achieved thanks to our collective effort on Only Watch,” said HSH Prince Albert II, who lends his name and support to the auction. “Monaco has been the epicenter of this beautiful initiative, pioneering in innovative ways to fund research and have it move faster and further in a more collective way. And today, thanks to you, we are on the verge of clinical trials for a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, with researchers working in symbiosis in Monaco, France and Switzerland, giving hope to thousands of boys and men around the world. (...) To all supporters of the cause, you have my gratitude.” 

[caption id="attachment_42044" align="alignnone" width="900"] Luc Pettavino[/caption]

Monegasque Association Against Myopathies has offered help to laboratories worldwide, exploring the most promising new treatments such as stem cell and gene therapies and antisense strategies, which in effect “rescue” mutated dystrophin genes.

 

Photos courtesy: Only Watch