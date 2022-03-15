Lethal combination: warming seas and plastics

Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Monaco Life
The Monaco Scientific Centre has just published a report on the threat associated with plastic waste dumped in the seas and warming ocean temperatures, which they say is creating a witch’s brew of pathogenic bacteria that can cause serious or even fatal illness.
The 3rd edition of the Women of Monaco Lunch brought together 60 remarkable women from different countries, fields and backgrounds to celebrate the passing of International Women’s Day at the Monaco Yacht Club.
Visitors to the Oceanographic Museum are invited to journey from Föhr in Northern Germany to the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway in an exciting new exhibition that reveals the beauty of the North Sea.
Welcome the return to warm days and sunshine with the Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival, the theme ‘My End is My Beginning’ perfectly representing what is in store at this decidedly modern event.