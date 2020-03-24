Life in lockdown: Cookery classes

Looking for something entertaining and educational to do during lockdown? Then why not check out a few online cookery classes. Some are free, most are inexpensive, and all are fun… plus they are suitable for the whole family.

Learning to cook is one of those things everyone says they want to do, but simply don’t have the time for. Confinement eradicates the “no time” excuse, now it is just about finding a class that fits the bill in terms of what to learn to make.

The internet is awash with choice. There are sites that condense a vast array of classes onto their sites so choosing is easier than ever. Some are actual online courses you do with an instructor in real time, whilst some give step-by-step instructions and ideas on what to make.

Want to learn how to cook on that wood stove that is currently being used as a junk collector? How about making a fool proof pancake? Or fresh-out-of-the-oven bread?

The selection is nearly endless, and the benefits are immense. Not only will new ideas for daily meals come out of these courses, but the kids can never again say they don’t know how to make x-y-z. Breakfast, or lunch for that matter, in bed, anyone?

Here are a few ideas to get started:

Cooking on a wood-cook stove: https://www.instructables.com/id/Cooking-on-a-Wood-Cook-Stove/

Live stream interactive wood fired cooking class: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-stream-interactive-wood-fired-cooking-class-tickets-100446839200?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Pancakes for the cooking impaired: https://www.instructables.com/id/Pancakes-for-the-Cooking-Impaired/

Mediterranean bread making class: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/online-mediterranean-bread-making-class-registration-100174554790?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Chocolate and essential oils: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/online-chocolate-essential-oils-tickets-98306951739?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Vegan burgers cooking class: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/online-and-interactive-vegan-burgers-cooking-class-tickets-95663450957?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

For those with tastes leaning more toward the adult beverage end of things, there are also multiple choices. The opportunity to learn about what wines to stock up on, how to do pairings, or how to make the best espresso martini ever from the comfort of home may make some viewers never want to leave the sofa!

Virtual wine trivia night: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-wine-trivia-night-w-sommelier-leslee-miller-friends-tickets-100209112152?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Espresso martini masterclass: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/perfect-espresso-martini-online-cocktail-masterclass-tickets-100339867244?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

How to make plum wine: https://www.instructables.com/id/Plum-Wine/

Virtual wine tasting for people who love bubbly: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/united-in-bubbly-tickets-100012147024?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Bon appetit, y’all!