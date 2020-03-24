Weather
Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The number of people affected by Covid-19 has risen to 27 in Monaco

Life in lockdown: Cookery classes

Life in lockdown: Cookery classes

By Stephanie Horsman - March 24, 2020

Looking for something entertaining and educational to do during lockdown? Then why not check out a few online cookery classes. Some are free, most are inexpensive, and all are fun… plus they are suitable for the whole family.

Learning to cook is one of those things everyone says they want to do, but simply don’t have the time for. Confinement eradicates the “no time” excuse, now it is just about finding a class that fits the bill in terms of what to learn to make.

The internet is awash with choice. There are sites that condense a vast array of classes onto their sites so choosing is easier than ever. Some are actual online courses you do with an instructor in real time, whilst some give step-by-step instructions and ideas on what to make.

Want to learn how to cook on that wood stove that is currently being used as a junk collector? How about making a fool proof pancake? Or fresh-out-of-the-oven bread?

The selection is nearly endless, and the benefits are immense. Not only will new ideas for daily meals come out of these courses, but the kids can never again say they don’t know how to make x-y-z. Breakfast, or lunch for that matter, in bed, anyone?

Here are a few ideas to get started:

For those with tastes leaning more toward the adult beverage end of things, there are also multiple choices. The opportunity to learn about what wines to stock up on, how to do pairings, or how to make the best espresso martini ever from the comfort of home may make some viewers never want to leave the sofa!

Bon appetit, y’all!

 

March 24, 2020 | Local News

Chloroquine approved at CHPG, banned in pharmacies

Chloroquine is being used “under very close medical supervision” in Monaco, the government has revealed. Meanwhile, pharmacies are banned from selling the drug amid concern over self-medication.

0
March 23, 2020 | News

Sunda Pangolin gets a break from extinction

Animal advocate Katerina Pirelli-Zucchetta speaks to scientific research expert Dr. Benoit Goossens about the endangered pangolin, a species making headlines because of its supposed link to Covid-19.

0
March 22, 2020 | Local News

Prince sanctions curfew on Monaco

A curfew of 10pm is now being enforced in Monaco, and those caught breaking the rules will be hit with a 200€ fine.

0
March 21, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Parks, beaches now out of bounds

The government has banned people from accessing coastal areas, public parks and gardens throughout Monaco as it ramps up lockdown measures. The order was made on Saturday 20th March and took effect immediately.

0

March 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Prince opens up about having novel coronavirus

Stephanie Horsman

After testing positive for Covid-19 last week, Prince Albert has gone on the record to speak about his health, the preventative measures in Monaco, and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

0
March 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Council and government join forces

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has established a monitoring committee to manage the Covid-19 crisis in Monaco after a call by the National Council for a collaborative approach.

0
March 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Environmental impact of lockdown

Stephanie Horsman

We all know the downsides to confinement, but there is also a silver lining. The environment, as well as the population, are coming out winners with Monaco seeing cleaner air and less noise.

0
March 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

