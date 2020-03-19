Life in lockdown: Fitness

Thursday, March 19, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco records no new cases of Covid-19 since Monday, when Minister of State Serge Telle became Principality’s 9th positive case
With only so many Netflix series to binge watch, people will soon be looking for other things to keep themselves and their families occupied during lockdown. Why not try free online activities that will stimulate both mind and body. Today we look at online fitness options.
When at home for extended periods, many people find themselves reflexively heading to the fridge and rummaging for something to eat. This is all fine and good under normal circumstances, but this kind of behaviour most likely isn’t due to hunger, but boredom.
If packing on unwanted kilos is not the end goal of lockdown, then there are ways to get moving that can work for any fitness level and age and most can be done even in small spaces. The best part is that they are free and online, meaning no one has to break the lockdown rules in order to keep fit and healthy.
So, we have put together a selection of online fitness classes that will help keep off the weight and start getting everyone bikini ready for summer.
There are about a zillion of these type of videos to be found on YouTube and Facebook. These are for younger movers and shakers:
This one is made by KidooLand International out of Sophia-Antipolis.
Morning Workout |Irish Dance |Treasure Hunt craft to do at home
KidooLand Online .. the best way to start your day 🙂 Get the kids into a routine with some movement and fun . Our theme today is all Irish so put on some green and let's go!
Posted by KidooLand International Activity Club – Sophia Antipolis on Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Many of these offer live work outs with a trainer, but some also exist to view whenever the mood to move strikes. Classes range from yoga and HIIT to dance and weights. There truly is something for everyone.
Fitness Bender: https://www.fitnessblender.com/videos
Blink Fitness: https://www.facebook.com/BlinkFitness/videos/
Sweaty Betty: https://www.sweatybetty.com/eu/workout-videos.html
Plane Fitness: https://www.facebook.com/planetfitness/videos/
Do you have ideas for our ‘Life in lockdown’ series? Send us an email: info@monacolife.net!
With only so many Netflix series to binge watch, people will soon be looking for other things to keep themselves and their families occupied during lockdown.
The Principality is now offering home delivery of medicine to people during this period of self-isolation.
The council is offering a free delivery service for fresh produce purchased from the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets.
Answering the questions you may have surrounding France's new lockdown measures which are now in force across the country.