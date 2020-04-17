Weather
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has remained stable at 93 in Monaco: 6 cured, 9 hospitalised, 5 in ICU

#LightItBlue celebrating front-liners

#LightItBlue celebrating front-liners

By Stephanie Horsman - April 17, 2020

The Grimaldi Forum has joined in the worldwide campaign #LightItBlue, supporting health care workers and those on the front lines fighting the Covid-19 crisis.

The Grimaldi Forum was bathed in blue on Thursday from 8pm to 10pm celebrating the efforts of those putting themselves on the line to fight the coronavirus and keep us safe. The shout out is obviously meant for doctors, nurses and first responders, but also to those keeping the business of life humming along, such as supermarket employees and sanitation and municipal workers, despite the standstill the rest of us are experiencing.  

#LightItBlue is a growing worldwide phenomenon that started in the UK. Notable landmarks such as the Empire State Building in New York City, the Space Needle in Seattle, the Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo, and Tower Bridge in London have all gone blue and the list continues to grow.

Much like its sister campaign, #MakeAJoyfulNoise, which encourages people to applaud from their windows and balconies each evening, the lighting initiative is meant to deliver a unified “thank you” to all those who have been risking their lives to save ours during the health crisis.

 

 

April 17, 2020 | Culture

April 17, 2020 | Local News

