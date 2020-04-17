LightItBlue celebrating front-liners

Friday, April 17, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has remained stable at 93 in Monaco: 6 cured, 9 hospitalised, 5 in ICU
Never in its 110-year history has the Oceanographic Museum ever had to close its doors for more than a few days. To understand more about how the aquarium operates in lockdown, Monaco Life spoke to its curator Olivier Brunel.
Prince Albert has made his first public visit since contracting Covid-19, visiting workers in two key support centres in Monaco.
AS Monaco has created a fundraising drive to assist those working on the front lines of the Covid-19 health crisis in the Principality.
The Grimaldi Forum has joined in the worldwide campaign #LightItBlue, supporting health care workers and those on the front lines fighting the Covid-19 crisis.