LightItBlue celebrating front-liners

Pasquier, Ciulla, Marquet & Pastor is officially the first Monaco law firm committing itself to the National Pact for Energy Transition. Earlier this week, Managing Partner Olivier Marquet signed an agreement at the firm’s new offices in the presence of Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Government Counselor-Minister of Equipment, Environment and Urbanism, Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux, Director of the Mission for the Energy Transition (MTE) and her team, as well as Associate Attorneys of the Cabinet. On behalf of his partners and staff, Maître Marquet expressed his pride at being a trailblazer and said he knew his colleagues were as sensitive to the matter as he personally was. Ms Garmaglia congratulated the firm on their collective commitment and stressed how important adhesion to the pact by everyone was in order to meet the goals set out. Pasquier, Ciulla, Marquet & Pastor has long been implementing measures within the guidelines of the Energy Pact such as telecommuting when possible, installing a water fountain, digitalising documents and repurposing out of date envelopes and letterheads to create notebooks, but felt an official signing would send a signal that their commitment was now binding. Their hope is that others will follow suit. Starting in 2020, associates at the firm will receive representatives from the Mission for the Energy Transition team who will offer an awareness session in an effort to bring everyone up to speed on the latest information as well as ensure the whole office is on the same page. The National Pact for Energy Transition is the Prince’s government programme that aims for the Principality to obtain carbon neutrality by 2050.