‘Like nowhere else’: Monaco launches 2023 campaign to lure new generation tourists

Monaco’s Tourism Department has revealed its latest strategy to win back tourists and return Monaco to its pre-Covid figures.

Guy Antognelli, Monaco’s Director of Tourism and Congress, on Tuesday 21st March revealed the Principality’s tourism figures for 2022 to industry professionals and Minister of State Pierre Dartout.

He announced that hotel occupancy rose in 2022 compared to 2021, but the Principality’s hotels were still yet to better pre-Covid figures of 2019. “This positive balance sheet suggests good prospects for the months to come, particularly with revenue per room up sharply,” he added.

The director of tourism also revealed that the number of clients from France, Israel, Mexico, Qatar and Kuwait were up, even compared to the year 2019. On the other hand, visitors from Russia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, China, Japan and Italy were in sharp decline, due to the international context or national political instability.

Monaco’s tourism strategy for 2023

In order to remain competitive, Guy Antognelli announced that the tourism department will consolidate its promotional campaigns to its preferred markets.

In business tourism, he envisages Monaco benefitting from a return of face-to-face events for congresses and business meetings, which should benefit the Grimaldi Forum and the hotels in the Principality.

Meanwhile, the government’s ‘Destination Monaco’ campaign will be more targeted to a new generation of customers. It will incorporate current trends in communication: Monaco’s “instagramability”, it’s appeal to “digital nomads”, and its commitment to sustainability.

“In all these areas, Monaco has significant assets to welcome them and retain them,” said Sandrine Camia, Deputy Director of the Monaco Government Tourist and Convention Authority.

At the end of the presentation of the 2022 tourist figures, the team unveiled its 2023 slogan: ‘Like Nowhere Else’, designed to reaffirm Monaco as a unique destination.

Photo credit: Manuel Vitali, Government Communication Department