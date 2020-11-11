Limited edition ‘Monegasque’ red noses

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
22 new cases of Covid-19 on 10 Nov. brings total to 512: 13 hospitalised - 8 resident, 4 residents in ICU, 97 home monitored, 378 healed, 1 resident death
Red Nose Day will take on a patriotic tone this year, as local charity Les Enfants de Frankie releases a limited number of red and white ‘noses’ for its popular fundraising campaign.
The government says that current Covid containment measures are working however controls will be stepped up to ensure everyone is abiding by the rules.
With the announcement of a new vaccine showing early promise of preventing 90% of people from getting Covid, the next question is: who will be receiving it first?
Monaco-based organisation BeMed is calling for the next round of projects that reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean to come forward for funding.