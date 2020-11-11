Limited edition ‘Monegasque’ red noses

La Poste Monaco has reminded its customers that the Poste Office Monte Carlo Moulins is undergoing renovation work that will result in the office being closed from November 28 until December 19. The Larvotto Post Office at 35 Avenue Princesse Grace will open a second service window during this period. Opening hours will also be extended, on Monday to Friday from 8 am to 7 pm, and on Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm. The Moulins Post Office will reopen on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at 8 am. The Larvotto will then close as work continues on the Palais de la Plage development.