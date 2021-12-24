Weather
Link between Monaco and Alexandria explored in new exhibit

Link between Monaco and Alexandria explored in new exhibit

By Stephanie Horsman - December 24, 2021

The Nouveau Musée National de Monaco is hosting an exhibition at the Villa Sauber entitled ‘Monaco-Alexandria, The Great Detour: World cities and cosmopolitan surrealism’, exposing surprising links between these two seemingly different cities.

Created in collaboration with Morad Montazami and Madeleine de Colnet for Zamân Books and Curating, the exhibit hopes to “write a new page in the history of surrealism through Mediterranean cosmopolitanism” using the works of writers, poets, painters, decorators and philosophers who were looking to remain open-minded in times of nationalism and fascism.

The 20th century perspectives are fascinating, even to the most casual visitor, and are comprised of paintings, photos, sculptures, objects, texts, and videos. In all, nearly 300 works are presented, including about 50 from the NMNM collections alongside other Monegasque collections such as the Prince’s Palace, the Audio-visual Institute of Monaco, the Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology, and the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco, as well as exceptional loans from public and private Egyptian collections.

The exhibition takes place until 2nd May 2022.

 

 

Photo: Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

 

 

December 24, 2021 | Local News

Em Sherif to bring Middle East flavours to Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Lebanese restaurant group Em Sherif is expanding into Europe, and they’re doing it in style by opening inside the Hôtel de Paris.

0
December 24, 2021 | Local News

Link between Monaco and Alexandria explored in new exhibit

Stephanie Horsman

The NMNM is hosting an exhibition at Villa Sauber entitled ‘Monaco-Alexandria, The Great Detour: World cities and cosmopolitan surrealism’, exposing surprising links between these two seemingly different cities.

0
December 24, 2021 | Local News

“Changing manager is never easy”

Luke Entwistle

AS Monaco Basketball succumbed to their third consecutive defeat at the hands of ALBA Berlin on Wednesday, further denting the side’s dwindling playoff aspirations.

0
December 23, 2021 | Local News

Monaco records new Covid death

Cassandra Tanti

Health authorities have reported the death of a 77-year-old Monaco resident who tested positive for Covid-19, marking the 38th related fatality in the Principality since the pandemic began.

0
