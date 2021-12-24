Link between Monaco and Alexandria explored in new exhibit

Friday, December 24, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The exhibition takes place until 2nd May 2022.
Photo: Communication Department / Stéphane Danna
Lebanese restaurant group Em Sherif is expanding into Europe, and they’re doing it in style by opening inside the Hôtel de Paris.
The NMNM is hosting an exhibition at Villa Sauber entitled ‘Monaco-Alexandria, The Great Detour: World cities and cosmopolitan surrealism’, exposing surprising links between these two seemingly different cities.
AS Monaco Basketball succumbed to their third consecutive defeat at the hands of ALBA Berlin on Wednesday, further denting the side’s dwindling playoff aspirations.
Health authorities have reported the death of a 77-year-old Monaco resident who tested positive for Covid-19, marking the 38th related fatality in the Principality since the pandemic began.