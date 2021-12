Link between Monaco and Alexandria explored in new exhibit

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_29661" align="alignnone" width="987"]Photo: Facebook Palais Princier de Monaco[/caption] Charlotte Casiraghi appeared at the Monaco Rose Ball on Saturday, March 24, sporting a diamond ring, sending the media into a frenzy about an engagement to Dimitri Rassam, the film producer. The 31-year-old daughter of HRH Princess Caroline has been involved with the 36-year-old for the past year, according to a number of reports. The Princess arrived at the black tie gala– one of the main social events of the year in the Principality – at the Salle des Etoiles with Karl Lagerfeld, a long-time friend and the event's designer. Also attending with Charlotte and Dimitri were her brother, Pierre, and his wife Beatrice , and half-sister Princess Alexandra of Hanover, eighteen. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="29705,29704,29703,29706,29707,29700,29701,29702"] Earlier this month, HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA! reported that Charlotte and Dimitri will soon be walking up the aisle. According to the Spanish weekly, the couple will marry this summer in Sicily, where Dimitri's mother, actress Carole Bouquet, has a stunning villa. Charlotte published her first book last month , Archipel des passions, which she dedicated to her father Stefano Casiraghi, who died in 1990 when she was four years old. The annual spring Bal de la Rose, first held in 1954 by Princess Grace, is the main fundraiser for the Princess Grace Foundation, which is chaired by Princess Caroline. The foundation’s aim is to help people and children in need by developing humanitarian and philanthropic projects. Other guests at Saturday's gala included Minister of State Serge Telle, SBM CEO Jean-Luc Biamonti, model Victoria Silvstedt and producer Lady Monica Bacardi.https://monacolife.net/jazmin-grimaldi-in-monaco-to-celebrate-princes-birthday-takes-part-in-rally/