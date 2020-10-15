Listening to the opinions of youth

Thursday, October 15, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
5 new cases of Covid-19 on 15 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 253: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 1 in ICU, 31 home monitored, 217 healed, 1 resident death
Photo source: Pixabay
Monaco’s push towards a carbon-free future has taken an important leap with the acquisition of three new wind farms, boosting the Principality’s clean-energy capabilities to 25%.
The government has offered a “practical guide” for economic recovery in the Principality, vowing to protect employees as well as assist companies in trouble.
Up to 30 'next generation' technology companies committed to sustainability and energy efficiency will be pitching for investment at next week’s Clean Equity forum in Monaco.
AS Monaco Basketball’s trouncing of Telenet Giants Antwerp in a 96-64 win on Wednesday puts them squarely at the top of Euro Cup 7 league alongside Segafredo Virtus Bologna.