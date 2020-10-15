Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Thursday, October 15, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

5 new cases of Covid-19 on 15 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 253: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 1 in ICU, 31 home monitored, 217 healed, 1 resident death

Listening to the opinions of youth

Listening to the opinions of youth

By Stephanie Horsman - October 15, 2020

The Economic, Social and Environmental Council has invited high school-aged students from the Principality to join in discussions, as well as offer opinions, on their latest projects.

Since 2007, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) has been inviting young people to actively participate in meetings on topics that are relevant to what is being talked about in government.

“The members of the CESE youth are 16 to 17 years old. They make wishes often followed by facts,” explained Caroline Rougaignon-Vernin, President of CESE in an interview with Monaco Info. “Sharing points of view allows us to best advise the government.”

The organisation decided to involve youth, “because they have young, innovative, fresh ideas,” she said.

The young people joined in the meeting on Tuesday entitled ‘Purchasing power and social cohesion in the French overseas territories: fractures and opportunities’, hosted by Véronique Biarnaix-Roche and Joel Lobeau on behalf of the overseas delegation, chaired by Jean-Etienne Antoinette.

The focus of the discussions covered the high cost of living, deemed one the biggest causes of discontent in the overseas territories. Following a report made by the CESE overseas delegation, they made clear that living conditions in the territories are continuing to deteriorate as seen by high unemployment, low incomes and high food prices.

“We give opinions to the government or the National Council on different legal projects or regulations. We act as consultants,” said Ms Rougaignon-Vernin.

Photo source: Pixabay

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNew ‘grow your own’ initiative in schools
Next articleRoca Team crushes Telenet Giants Antwerp

Editors pics

October 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

What keeps me up at night: Coronavirus and the difficult road ahead

Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE explores the long-lasting effects he believes the pandemic will have on the job market and the way the world functions economically.

0
October 8, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: MonacoTech Director Lionel Galfré

Monaco Life talks to the director of the Principality’s business incubator about the importance of nurturing start-ups and what it means for Monaco.

0
October 8, 2020 | Local News

Photos: Princess Charlene delights kids in Georgia

HSH Princess Charlene has been in Tbilisi, Georgia, this week with her Foundation, meeting and inspiring young athletes.  

0
October 5, 2020 | Local News

Interview: Olivier Franceschelli, Head of Private Banking in Monaco

In taking the lead at Barclays Private Bank Monaco, Olivier Franceschelli will further strengthen Barclays position as the longest-serving foreign wealth manager in the Principality.

0

daily

October 15, 2020 | Local News

MER makes its first wind investment

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s push towards a carbon-free future has taken an important leap with the acquisition of three new wind farms, boosting the Principality’s clean-energy capabilities to 25%.

0
October 15, 2020 | Local News

“Support is key word” in relaunching Monaco’s economy

Stephanie Horsman

The government has offered a “practical guide” for economic recovery in the Principality, vowing to protect employees as well as assist companies in trouble.

0
October 15, 2020 | Local News

Clean Equity Monaco 2020

Stephanie Horsman

Up to 30 'next generation' technology companies committed to sustainability and energy efficiency will be pitching for investment at next week’s Clean Equity forum in Monaco.

0
October 15, 2020 | Local News

Roca Team crushes Telenet Giants Antwerp

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco Basketball’s trouncing of Telenet Giants Antwerp in a 96-64 win on Wednesday puts them squarely at the top of Euro Cup 7 league alongside Segafredo Virtus Bologna.

0
MORE STORIES

International Voluntary Service celebrates its 10th anniversary

Local News Staff Writer -
Launched in 2007 by the Directorate of International Cooperation, the International Voluntary Service (VIM) programme has enabled many young people to live and work in one of the countries receiving help from Monegasque Cooperation. To mark the 10 years of the VIM program, the DCI last week brought together a large number of volunteers who have carried out a mission since 2007, as well as some key partners who welcomed them, in the presence of the Government-Minister of External Relations and Cooperation. Testimonies, round tables and workshops were held during the day to take stock of these ten years, to promote the programme and to help it evolve. All the volunteers were unanimous in saying that it was an enriching life experience, both in human terms and professionally. For some, it is an intercultural experience and the opportunity to give meaning to their professional career by putting themselves at the service of others. For others, it is a stepping stone towards a career in international aid. The aim of the VIM program is to allow young people between the ages of 21 and 35 to have professional experience of one to three years in international aid, within a structured and secure framework. For the host partners, it is a guarantee of expertise and a transfer of skills. To date, 35 volunteers have been deployed in eight countries, mainly in Africa, in support of an international or local NGO or a UN agency. The missions entrusted are various: project coordinator, responsible for partner relations and fundraising, administrative and financial management, social worker, facilitator, nurse, occupational therapist, and more.

Tues. March 20 – AS Monaco Basketball...

Local News Staff Writer -
Tuesday 20 March at 8 pm, Stade Louis II - Salle Omnisports Gaston Médecin: PRO A Basketball Championship:  Monaco – Nanterre. Further Information:  +377 92 05 40 10