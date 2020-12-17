Weather
News

Breaking News

7 new Covid cases on 16 Dec. brings total to 685: 8 hospitalised, 3 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 32 home monitored, 611 recoveries, 3 deaths

Little Princess baptises namesake vessel

By Stephanie Horsman - December 17, 2020

The new flagship boat of Monaco’s Maritime and Airport Police Division, ‘Princess Gabriella’, has been inaugurated by the little princess whose name it bears.

How many six-year-olds can say they have a boat named after them?

Princess Gabriella can now count herself amongst the few in that exclusive club, as Monaco’s newest police patrolling boat has been baptised by none other than the namesake herself.

The ‘Princess Gabriella’ is Monaco’s new Maritime and Airport Police Division patrolling vessel and was officially presented on Wednesday with the Princess herself doing the honour of baptising the boat by the traditional means of breaking a bottle of champagne across the hull.

Sirens and fog horns sounded around the port and the Monegasque anthem was played on trumpet, adding a festive air to the event.

Her twin brother Prince Jacques and parents Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, who is sporting a new 80’s inspired hairstyle, accompanied Princess Gabriella at the ceremony, which also included the presence of many Monegasque authorities and a blessing by Monseigneur Davis, the Archbishop of Monaco. 

After the ceremony, the Princely family were invited aboard the speedboat.

The ‘Princess Gabriella’ is a state of the art 24-metre, 60 tonne vessel, and will be used in sea rescues, research, the fight against marine pollution and polluters as well as cross-border and port security and patrols. The boat can reach speeds up to 30 knots and is equipped with a satellite link, two radars and a firefighting system. Additionally, it has a gun mount and a crane with the ability to lift 400 kilos.

 

Photos: Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace and Manu Vitali and Michael Alesi / Communication Department

 

 

Editors pics

December 16, 2020 | Local News

Prince boosts emissions target by 5%

Monaco has just upped the ante in the fight against global warming, with Prince Albert raising the Principality’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 55% come the year 2030.  

December 16, 2020 | Local News

Watch auction to benefit water initiatives

One Drop and the Prince Albert Foundation can add over €1.7 million to their charity coffers after a wildly successful watch auction in New York fetched some astounding prices.

December 15, 2020 | Local News

Who are this year’s ROMAGE photography winners?

The results of the 2020 RAMOGE: Man and the Sea photography competition are in after record participation from artists coming from all around the world.

December 14, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Tis the season…

Faced with a possible blowout in Covid cases when holiday travellers return to Monaco, the government is offering free PCR tests without prescription to boost screening.

December 17, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco’s trend-setting Princess

Cassandra Tanti

Sporting a new punk-style undercut, Princess Charlene, together with Prince Albert and their children, have handed out gifts to Monaco’s littlest citizens at the Prince’s Palace.

December 17, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Little Princess baptises namesake vessel

Stephanie Horsman

The new flagship boat of Monaco’s Maritime and Airport Police Division, ‘Princess Gabriella’, has been inaugurated by the little princess whose name it bears.

December 17, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Blowout loss for AS Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

The Red and Whites had a bad night on Wednesday, losing in a blowout to Racing Club Lens on their own home turf.

December 17, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Roca Team lose out

Stephanie Horsman

In an evenly matched game, Monaco went up against Moscow in a battle of titans that ended in a close game, but a sad defeat for the Principality.

Alpes-Maritimes introduces curfew

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Restaurants and bars in the French Riviera will be forced to close by 1am for at least a month as the Prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes attempts to stem an alarming rise in the number of Covid infections.

‘Twinning’ Monaco and Dolceacqua

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Tourism and business ties between the Italian village of Dolceacqua and Monaco are set to be strengthened if municipal efforts to ‘twin’ the two are realised.