Living peacefully with orangutans in 2020

Monday, April 6, 2020
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 77 in Monaco: 4 cured, 12 hospitalised, 4 in ICU
Since 1996, Marc Ancrenaz, through his NGO HUTAN, has been identifying ways for people to co-exist and share habitats peacefully with orangutans in the Sabah rainforest, Malaysian Borneo.
Victims of domestic violence will now be able to seek help at pharmacies in Monaco, as authorities ramp up measures to protect vulnerable women during lockdown.
Monaco’s Charles Leclerc has been crowned the winner of his first esports match after successfully bringing home first place in a virtual Australian Grand Prix.
“Take care of yourself, we miss you!” is the new message coming out of Monaco, as the tourism department launches a global campaign to lure visitors back to the Principality post-lockdown.
The MedFund, headed by Monaco’s Bernard Fautrier, is allocating €1.8 million to marine protected areas for the next five years. It comes amid a new scientific study which suggests that the world’s oceans could be returned to their former glory in the space of a generation.