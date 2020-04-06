Living peacefully with orangutans in 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

[caption id="attachment_18522" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: AS Monaco Facebook[/caption] Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has explained the club's recruitment and transfer policy, and said he would love to keep Kylian Mbappe but understands the club's reasons for selling star players. For several days, Paris Saint-Germain have been close to completing the signing of Mbappe from Monaco for a fee of around €150 million plus a player, making Mbappe the second-most expensive player in history. Mbappe was an unused substitute in Monaco's 6-1 win over Marseille on Sunday, underlining the fact that Monaco has other star players to depend on for wins. The Ligue 1 champions have already sold Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko for major profits this summer. "I don't usually say a player is more important than the team. Of course, I would like to keep my best players, but my method is to work with those who are available," Jardim said. "Kylian is a high quality player, a star, but Monaco won a lot of matches without him during the first six months of last season," adding, "I am not confirming or denying anything about him." Stating that it's not his role to talk about the transfer window, the AS Monaco coach did comment, "We take young players that we try to improve. Monaco gives them great exposure, and then they are stolen from us each transfer window."