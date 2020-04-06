Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Monday, April 6, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 77 in Monaco: 4 cured, 12 hospitalised, 4 in ICU

Living peacefully with orangutans in 2020

Living peacefully with orangutans in 2020

By Kat Pirelli-Zucchetta - April 6, 2020

Since 1996, Marc Ancrenaz, through his NGO HUTAN, has been identifying ways for people to co-exist and share habitats peacefully with orangutans in the Sabah rainforest, Malaysian Borneo. 

Sign up now to see full article


or log in below

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLeclerc wins virtual GP
Next articleCars turned away at Monaco’s border

Editors pics

April 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ISTAYHOME: Bella’s health & beauty tips

Lifestyle and Wellbeing contributor Isabella Marino shares her hot tips on living well during self-confinement.

0
March 28, 2020 | Local News

Home confinement extended by two weeks

Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.

0
March 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Staying emotionally healthy during Covid-19

Psychotherapist Gavin Sharpe explains how we can all stay emotionally resilient while our Principality is in lockdown.

0
March 25, 2020 | Local News

Call for blood donations

Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

0

daily

April 6, 2020 | Local News

New covert contact points for women

Cassandra Tanti

Victims of domestic violence will now be able to seek help at pharmacies in Monaco, as authorities ramp up measures to protect vulnerable women during lockdown.

0
April 6, 2020 | Local News

Leclerc wins virtual GP

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s Charles Leclerc has been crowned the winner of his first esports match after successfully bringing home first place in a virtual Australian Grand Prix. 

0
April 6, 2020 | Local News

Monaco misses you

Cassandra Tanti

“Take care of yourself, we miss you!” is the new message coming out of Monaco, as the tourism department launches a global campaign to lure visitors back to the Principality post-lockdown.

0
April 6, 2020 | Local News

Ocean protection continues during crisis

Cassandra Tanti

The MedFund, headed by Monaco’s Bernard Fautrier, is allocating €1.8 million to marine protected areas for the next five years. It comes amid a new scientific study which suggests that the world’s oceans could be returned to their former glory in the space of a generation.

0
MORE STORIES
Jardim

Players ‘stolen’ from us, says Jardim

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_18522" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: AS Monaco Facebook Photo: AS Monaco Facebook[/caption] Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has explained the club’s recruitment and transfer policy, and said he would love to keep Kylian Mbappe but understands the club's reasons for selling star players. For several days, Paris Saint-Germain have been close to completing the signing of Mbappe from Monaco for a fee of around €150 million plus a player, making Mbappe the second-most expensive player in history. Mbappe was an unused substitute in Monaco's 6-1 win over Marseille on Sunday, underlining the fact that Monaco has other star players to depend on for wins. The Ligue 1 champions have already sold Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko for major profits this summer. "I don't usually say a player is more important than the team. Of course, I would like to keep my best players, but my method is to work with those who are available,” Jardim said. "Kylian is a high quality player, a star, but Monaco won a lot of matches without him during the first six months of last season," adding, "I am not confirming or denying anything about him." Stating that it’s not his role to talk about the transfer window, the AS Monaco coach did comment, “We take young players that we try to improve. Monaco gives them great exposure, and then they are stolen from us each transfer window.”

RELATED ARTICLES

https://monacolife.net/?p=20856 https://monacolife.net/?p=20951  

Slight slippage in Monaco’s millionaire density

Local News Staff Writer -
monaco propertyMonaco remains the top spot worldwide for the density of millionaires, but there has been a small slippage in recent years, according to the latest figures from Verdict, a business news and analytical organisation. While it has been known for some time that just under a third of people – 30.6 percent – living in Monaco have a net worth of more than $1 million excluding the value of their principle residence. This year records a fall of 0.5 percentage points compared to 12 months earlier. European cities dominate the global millionaire density rankings, with Geneva, Zurich and Zug in second, third and fourth position, followed by London, where one person in 29 is a millionaire. Two former British colonial city-state outposts with liberal economies represent Asia – Hong Kong, in sixth place, and Singapore in seventh. Frankfurt is ranked eighth and New York ninth, ahead of Paris in tenth position. Tellingly, the gap between Monaco and the three Swiss cities remains very wide, with Geneva having a millionaire density of six percent. The French capital, at the bottom end of the top ten, records just two percent. Verdict’s editor commented: “It is heartening to see London’s density of millionaires all but unaffected by last year’s Brexit vote suggesting people are waiting to see how negotiations between the UK and the European Union play out over the next couple of years.” Article first published May 28, 2017.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/?p=13071

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15420