Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

46 Covid cases 14 Dec, 14 hospitalised - 8 residents, 3 in ICU, 181 home monitored, 3,915 recoveries, 36 deaths, 545 incidence rate, 65% vaccinated

Local doctors call for compulsory vaccination amid fifth wave

Local doctors call for compulsory vaccination amid fifth wave

By Cassandra Tanti - December 15, 2021

A group of doctors in Monaco and the Alpes Maritimes has signed a petition calling on the French government to mandate Covid vaccinations for everyone over the age of 18 as hospitalisations reach saturation levels amidst the ‘fifth wave’.

The unprecedented petition, published by Nice Matin, has been signed by 18 doctors from public hospitals and private clinics in the region.

“We are very worried about the future,” Dr. Jérôme Barrière, of the Polyclinique Saint-Jean in Cagnes-sur-Mer and instigator of the petition, told the newspaper.

Around 90% of the eligible population in France have received at least one Covid vaccination, however, that leaves five million unvaccinated adults who, say health professionals, are at risk of being hospitalised with a severe form of Covid.

“Today, (the unvaccinated) make up the majority of patients in critical care, with a median age of 60 years,” said Doctor Barrière. “I think everyone understands today that it is not the flu.”

The doctor, who specialises in cancer treatment, says that “healthcare systems are once again close to saturation” and other patients are suffering the consequences.

“In our establishment, for example, we have reserved an entire floor for Covid patients. How do we hospitalise patients with cancer or other infectious diseases? If everyone were vaccinated, we would be able to manage the influx of patients.”

In addition to calling for mandatory vaccination for everyone over the age of 18, the petition also calls for urgent action by the government to provide air purifiers in all public places such as schools, cinemas and businesses. “The vaccine is necessary, but not sufficient. If this type of measure is not applied, we will remain slaves to new variants for a very long time,” said Doctor Jérôme Barrière.

In Monaco, hospitalisations have risen quickly and, as of Tuesday 14th December, 17 people were being treated at the Princess Grace Hospital, including eight residents, while three non-resident patients were in intensive care.

In the Alpes-Maritimes, hospitalisations at the end of October 2021 amounted to 34, compared to 197 on Sunday, an increase of around 600%, including 37 patients in intensive care. This has retriggered the ‘white plan’, which allows hospitals to reorganise spaces to include more beds, transfer non-urgent patients to other services, and postpone or changenon-urgent operations.

The petition, in part, reads:

“We are sadly seeing once again that a fifth wave of Covid is leading to a significant and worrying increase in hospital burden across the country. Currently, we observe that the proportion of unvaccinated patients treated in our establishments poses a health risk to the entire population, because we will again run out of beds or staff to take care of other pathologies. The health workforce is exhausted, demoralised and we must collectively do everything to preserve and support them.

Vaccination has proven to have an overwhelming benefit/risk ratio in its favour. The emergence of the new Omicron variant should also lead us to be extremely cautious. Early data suggests that only a complete vaccination schedule (three doses) will provide strong protection against the risk of developing a severe form (of Covid).

We therefore urge unvaccinated people to go as soon as possible to a vaccination centre, to their doctor, to their pharmacy, in order to benefit from a first dose of the vaccine.

If no signal of acceleration of the first vaccine dose is observed very quickly, we ask the State to take its responsibilities and put in place the conditions of an obligation to vaccinate adults, as is envisaged now in several European countries.

Finally, we stress that while vaccination is necessary, it is not sufficient. It is essential that an air quality treatment policy be quickly associated with it, as the airborne risk has now been formally identified as the main mode of spread of the virus.”

The doctors who signed the petition are: Pdt of CME Hôpital Princesse GRACE, MONACO; Dr Philippe AYGALENQ, Pdt CME clinic du PALAIS, GRASSE; Dr Jérôme BARRIERE, Pdt CME Health Center SAINT JEAN, CAGNES-SUR-MER; Dr Frédéric BRACCINI, Pdt CME clinic SAINT FRANCOIS, NICE; Dr Philippe CAMARASSA, Pdt CME Institut A. TZANCK CARDIO pole, SAINT-LAURENT-DU-VAR; Dr Frédéric COLOMB, Pdt CME Center Hospitalier GRASSE; Dr Olivier GASTAUD, Pdt CME clinic PARC IMPERIAL, NICE; Dr Philippe FOLLANA, Pdt CME CENTER ANTOINE LACASSAGNE, NICE; Dr Muriel JOURDAN, CEO of CME Les SOURCES private hospital, NICE; Dr Dominique LANVIN, Pdt CME Arnault TZANCK private hospital, MOUGINS; Pr Jacques LEVRAUT, Pdt CME CHU NICE; Dr Mathieu LIBERATORE, Dr Abbo LORENZO, Pdte CME Center Hospitalier MENTON; Dr Vincent NGUYEN, Pdt CME OXFORD clinic, CANNES; Dr Sébastien NOVELLAS, Pdt CME Institut A.TZANCK, SAINT-LAURENT-DU-VAR; Dr Camille PATURAUD, Pdte CME SANTA MARIA, NICE; Dr Bruno PEBEYRE, Pdt CME Center Hospitalier CANNES; Dr Sorin VARTOLOMEI, Pdt CME clinic SAINT GEORGE, NICE; Dr Benjamin VERRIERE, Pdt CME Center Hospitalier, ANTIBES

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleLaurent Anselmi appointed chief of staff in cabinet shakeup
Next articleMonaco venture capital funds new MedTech project

Editors pics

December 13, 2021 | Business & Finance

Model Victoria Silvstedt collaborates on eco-friendly fashion line

Sustainable luxury brand Marli Dresses has formed a partnership with former Guess model and Monaco socialite Victoria Silvstedt, creating a new line called the Wild Life Collection.

0
December 12, 2021 | Local News

Last-gasp Verstappen overtake seals world title

A final lap overtake saw Max Verstappen steal the drivers title from the clutches of Lewis Hamilton in dramatic and controversial circumstances at Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

0
December 10, 2021 | Local News

Monaco schools in the digital age

Monaco schools are benefiting from several ways to stay competitive in today’s world, including primary school computer programming courses and laptops with touchscreen capabilities for older kids.

0
December 9, 2021 | Local News

Monaco Experiences: Spa Metropole by Givenchy

Experiences are more precious than ever, and Monaco is accustomed to offering the best. This time, we head to Spa Metropole by Givenchy, where fashion house chic meets mind and body revival.

0

daily

December 15, 2021 | Local News

Monaco venture capital funds new MedTech project

Stephanie Horsman

Med Claims Compliance Corporation has secured $5.7 million in Series A funding for their AI platform, Remit One, from healthcare venture capital funds and investors, including three from Monaco.

0
December 15, 2021 | Local News

Local doctors call for compulsory vaccination amid fifth wave

Cassandra Tanti

A group of doctors in Monaco and the Alpes Maritimes has signed a petition calling on the French government to mandate Covid vaccinations for everyone over the age of 18.

0
December 15, 2021 | Local News

Laurent Anselmi appointed chief of staff in cabinet shakeup

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s Minister of External Relations and Cooperation Laurent Anselmi has been selected as Prince Albert’s new chief of staff as part of a total overhaul of his inner cabinet.

0
December 15, 2021 | Local News

Analysis: ASM’s high-press and the Ben Yedder conundrum

Luke Entwistle

ASM’s eight game unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of PSG, a run which can be largely attributed to Monaco’s effective high-press. Did Sunday’s loss expose weaknesses within this system?

0
MORE STORIES

Flu strikes early, eight deaths in France

Local News Staff Writer -
flu (1)The seasonal influenza epidemic has caused eight deaths in France since the start of November, compared to just four in the same period of 2015. According to the health authorities, this year’s outbreak arrived particularly early, posing problems for the elderly, especially those who had not been vaccinated. In the local French region, PACA, two deaths have been attributed to “flu”. Over Christmas week, 2.6 percent of visits to accident and emergency services of local hospitals were “flu-related”. Of the total of 761 visits, 169 resulted in hospital admissions. One of several types of distinct viruses, H3N2, is particularly dangerous for the over 65s, according to one local health official. READ ALSO: Flu season fast approaching, think about vaccination

No health pass, no entry from Monday...

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
France's top constitutional authority has approved a health pass that limits access to restaurants and some transport to people who have been vaccinated, developed antibodies, or tested negative for the virus.