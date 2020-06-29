Local French elections: low turnout and few surprises

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_19094" align="alignnone" width="800"]Photo: Clément Bucco-Lechat[/caption] France’s environment minister Nicolas Hulot wants to the end of the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2040. Beyond that date, no new diesel or petrol cars will be sold in France, Mr Hulot said on Thursday, July 6. Presenting his climate plan at a press conference, he said that the move would be “a real revolution”. Not only will the banning of cars with internal combustion engines help fight climate change, it will also have a positive impact on health, he said. French automakers have the capacity to achieve the desired result, the minister said. Drivers will be offered a premium to trade in their old polluting vehicles, a “transition bonus” that will replace a pre-1997 diesel vehicle or pre-2001 petrol car with a new or used cleaner vehicle. The Minister did not specify the amount of the premium. Earlier this week Volvo said it will stop making petrol or diesel-only cars in 2019, but will switch to hybrid or battery-powered systems.https://monacolife.net/?p=17476