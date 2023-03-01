Local tech heavyweight acquires major share in Superyacht Technology Network

Will Faimatea, founder of Monaco-based Bond Technology Management and Consultancy, has acquired 42% of leading tech event company Superyacht Technology Network.

Australian-born Faimatea is the founder and director of Bond Technology Management and Consultancy, and co-founder of Yacht Crew Help and Life After Yachting. He has scooped up a 42% share of the company, and will act in an advisory position rather than taking on a formal executive role.

SYT is looking to expand its operations, including the popular Superyacht Technology Show, and Faimatea’s 30-year track record will be instrumental. The 2024 Show is set to be four times the size of last year’s event, due to increased industry demand, and will include a 500-delegate capacity, featuring talks and conferences from leaders in both tech and super yachting sectors.

“I’m proud that an industry giant such as Will Faimatea recognises the potential of the next phase of SYT Network and he is the perfect collaborator,” said Director of SYT Network Jack Robinson. “This investment will allow us to more quickly achieve our goal to bring innovators and buyers together in the superyacht marketplace.”

The injection of funds will help boost operational teams that will be in charge of anticipated sales from new exhibitors from the worlds of engineering and green technology.

“I am excited to be personally involved with the Superyacht Technology Network which Jack has founded,” said Will Faimatea. “The platform represents and allows all those companies and owners, representatives and crew with technology focus a place to visit and experience the technologies and the people behind them.”

SYT Network was founded in 2022 by Jack Robinson after an 18-year superyacht industry career, where he was primarily involved in media and technology. His vision was to create a platform for superyacht businesses in IT and AV to grow through networking events. The company’s membership stands at 18,000 individuals and companies.

“Will’s vision for the future of superyacht technology mirrors my own and we both acknowledge the industry’s desire for a dedicated, stand-alone, technology show,” said Robinson. “We are committed to delivering such a focused show with the expanded Superyacht Technology Show planned for Barcelona in March 2024.”

