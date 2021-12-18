Weather
4 ° C
4°C
Saturday, December 18, 2021

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

56 Covid cases 17 Dec, 11 hospitalised - 6 res, 3 in ICU - 1 res, 242 home monitored, 4,020 recoveries, 36 deaths, 545 incidence rate, 65% vaccinated

Local yacht broker sells one yacht every two days in 2021

Local yacht broker sells one yacht every two days in 2021

By Stephanie Horsman - December 18, 2021

Northrop and Johnson, a yacht brokerage firm with a Monaco branch specialising in luxury yacht sales, charters and staffing, has broken its own record by selling 141 yachts so far this year, an average of one every other day, an exceptional feat in the current climate.

Covid clearly hasn’t negatively impacted the luxury yacht market, if 2021 sales figures by Northrop and Johnson are an indicator.

Northrop and Johnson’s market for top-end yachts has reached unprecedented heights in a year that saw other industries suffer, boasting the sale of 141 yachts sold so far. This makes the third year in a row that the company, which has new offices in Monaco, has sold more than 100 yachts in a calendar year, with the highest transaction values ever seen by them.

The company has experienced an 84% rise in revenue growth across all their sectors, and a 56% increase in sales. The largest yacht sold by them this year was the mega-yacht Solo, a 71.9 metre ranked as the sixth most expensive ship sold in 2021. The 67.1 metre Anna 1, which was sold at the Principality’s branch, and the 60.4 metre Blue Moon came in a close second and third.

“It has been a very busy year for us,” said Northrop and Johnson President and COO Daniel Ziriakus. “We were very lucky in 2020 to have weathered the hardships well thanks to our ever-increasing technological prowess and the hard work and dedication of our brokers and team members. Everyone started off 2021 running, excited to properly get back to work and to work hard and our numbers speak for themselves. We are exceedingly proud of all that our teams have accomplished this year. There is strong indication that these trends will continue into 2022.”

Monaco’s participation, particularly during the Monaco Yacht Show in September, helped in this record-setting year. In addition to the sale of Anna 1, several other sales were announced that same week.

“We had countless viewings each day and a lot of strong interest in our yachts on display,” said Patrick Coote, Northrop and Johnson’s European Managing Director. “It was clear that there were fewer yachts and fewer people at this year’s show, but overall, those in attendance were high quality and seriously interested in purchasing or chartering.

“Additionally, the client experience was better, giving a more exclusive feeling and the ability for clients to more easily tour the yachts on display. As expected, there were far fewer Americans and those from the Far East than normal, however, we were pleased that it was more than made up for by the number of people from Europe and the Middle East.”

Northrop and Johnson delivers professional services in  luxury yacht sales  and purchasing,  private yacht charter,  new yacht construction,  charter management,  crew placement  and more.

 

 

Photo of Solo, source: Northrop and Johnson

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleCharles Leclerc: Season in review
Next articleMonaco Experiences: Alba truffle menu by Antonio Salvatore

Editors pics

December 13, 2021 | Business & Finance

Model Victoria Silvstedt collaborates on eco-friendly fashion line

Sustainable luxury brand Marli Dresses has formed a partnership with former Guess model and Monaco socialite Victoria Silvstedt, creating a new line called the Wild Life Collection.

0
November 14, 2021 | Business & Finance

Monaco enters into tax treaty with UAE

Monaco has signed a bilateral tax agreement with the UAE to prevent tax evasion and eliminate double income tax, an historic moment that was witnessed by the Princes of both States.

0
October 18, 2021 | Business & Finance

Interview: The artful eye of Sabrina Monteleone-Oeino

Sabrina Monte-Carlo is the go-to interior design studio for anyone looking to add a touch of ‘je ne sais quoi’ to their interior or outside spaces.

0
October 13, 2021 | Business & Finance

New Space Affairs Office shooting for the stars

Monaco is now home to a new Space Affairs Office, a single point of contact for all things space related. It is also a hub for companies in the industry to base themselves in the Principality.

0

daily

December 18, 2021 | Business & Finance

Local yacht broker sells one yacht every two days in 2021

Stephanie Horsman

Northrop and Johnson has broken its own record by selling 141 yachts so far this year, an average of one every other day, an exceptional feat in the current climate.

0
December 16, 2021 | Business & Finance

Monaco tourism targeting Middle Eastern travellers

Stephanie Horsman

A new campaign by the Tourism Department is aiming to attract more travellers from the Middle East, highlighting the Principality’s five-star accommodations as well as the overall glamorous lifestyle.

0
December 15, 2021 | Business & Finance

Monaco venture capital funds new MedTech project

Stephanie Horsman

Med Claims Compliance Corporation has secured $5.7 million in Series A funding for their AI platform, Remit One, from healthcare venture capital funds and investors, including three from Monaco.

0
December 15, 2021 | Business & Finance

Laurent Anselmi appointed chief of staff in cabinet shakeup

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s Minister of External Relations and Cooperation Laurent Anselmi has been selected as Prince Albert’s new chief of staff as part of a total overhaul of his inner cabinet.

0
MORE STORIES

New Monaco Ambassador welcomed in Poland

Frédéric LaBarrere has been accepted as the new Ambassador to Poland after offering his letters of credence to the President of the Republic in a ceremony in Warsaw.

Francesco Grosoli: “We need to reverse the...

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
We talk to Francesco Grosoli, CEO of CMB Monaco, about the bank’s ambitious transformation plan and catering to the new generation of HNWIs.