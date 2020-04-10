Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Friday, April 10, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 84 in Monaco: 5 cured, 11 hospitalised, 3 in ICU

Lockdown extended for another three weeks

Lockdown extended for another three weeks

By Cassandra Tanti - April 10, 2020

Prince Albert II of Monaco has ordered confinement measures in the Principality to be extended until 3rd May. Police patrols will also be increased this Easter weekend to ensure people are complying with the rules.

The government announced on Friday 10th April that the lockdown, imposed on 17th March, will continue until at least 3rd May, upon orders of the Prince.

“This decision is part of the need to continue efforts to further contain the spread of the virus. These containment rules have, to date, shown their effectiveness, for three weeks, to ensure the sustainability of our health structures,” said the government in a statement. “It is essential to remember that the virus does not circulate alone, it is the movement of people that promotes the pandemic.”

It means that strict travel restrictions in Monaco will continue for the next three weeks. The only movement allowed is for travel between home and place(s) of professional activity, when teleworking is not possible and the work can not be deferred; to purchase supplies necessary for a professional activity and for basic necessities in establishments and local businesses authorised to accommodate the public; for health reasons, namely consultations and care that cannot be provided remotely and that cannot be deferred; consultations and care of patients with long-term conditions; for imperative family reasons, for assistance to vulnerable people or childcare; brief trips related to individual physical activity, for a walk with only people gathered in the same home, and to exercise pets; to meet a judicial or administrative summons; and to participate in missions of general interest at the request of the administrative authority.

The government reminds the public that visiting a family member or friends is not allowed, nor are trips to the countryside or on boats. It also asks people to respect social-distancing measures of 1.5 metres.

Police will be enforcing the rules and issuing fines of up to €200 to people who fail to comply.

Increased patrols during Easter

Controls will be reinforced this Easter weekend, with a drone sweeping the territory to ensure people are not gathering in groups, while police will also increase patrols at the French-Monegasque border to limit the number of incoming and outgoing traffic.

The Prince’s Government says it “is aware of the efforts required of each and every one. Staying confined at home, especially with the arrival of sunny days, requires patience and rigor – put to the test with the announced extensions. The Princely Government thanks and wishes to express its full support to each Monegasque and to each resident in these unprecedented times. The measures enacted have no other purpose than to protect the population from the coronavirus.”

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAppeal for sea plastic reducing projects

Editors pics

March 28, 2020 | Local News

Home confinement extended by two weeks

Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.

0
March 25, 2020 | Local News

Call for blood donations

Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

0
March 24, 2020 | Local News

Chloroquine approved at CHPG, banned in pharmacies

Chloroquine is being used “under very close medical supervision” in Monaco, the government has revealed. Meanwhile, pharmacies are banned from selling the drug amid concern over self-medication.

0
March 22, 2020 | Local News

Prince sanctions curfew on Monaco

A curfew of 10pm is now being enforced in Monaco, and those caught breaking the rules will be hit with a 200€ fine.

0

daily

April 10, 2020 | Local News

Third Meeting of Joint Monitoring Committee

Cassandra Tanti

The National Council and government have come together for the 3rd Joint Monitoring Meeting on Covid-19.

0
April 9, 2020 | Local News

Drone keeps an eye on streets of Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

As lockdown continues, the fire brigade of Monaco is taking additional steps to ensure the rules of confinement are respected, notably by integrating a drone as part of its public safety repertoire.

0
April 9, 2020 | Local News

National Council elections

Stephanie Horsman

The Assembly has unanimously re-elected Stéphane Valeri as President of the National Council, with Brigitte Boccone-Pagès remaining as Vice-President.

0
April 7, 2020 | Local News

Bikini maker and drone company step up

Stephanie Horsman

Two Monaco-based companies are doing their bit to help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

0
MORE STORIES

Sat. Oct 14 – AS Monaco Basketball...

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 14 October at 20:00, Louis II Stadium - Gaston Médecin Omnisports Hall: PRO A basketball championship: Monaco - Cholet. For information, call: + 377 92 05 40 10
Grimaldi Forum

Sat. Feb 24 – Acting by Xavier...

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 24 February, 8.30 pm, Grimaldi Forum Monaco Acting by Xavier Durringer featuring Niels Arestrup, Kad Merad and Patrick Bosso Information: +377 99 99 30 00