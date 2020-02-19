Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
13.4 ° C
15 °
8.9 °
58%
1.5kmh
20%
Thu
13 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
14 °
Wednesday, February 19, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

New symposium to highlight the risks human activities expose the oceans to and the threats that those activities pose to human health

Log book: Ocean Amazon Irina Peterson

Log book: Ocean Amazon Irina Peterson

By Irina Peterson - February 19, 2020

Here is my last post from Santa Cruz, the amazing place I called home for the last week! This place is out of this world and deserves some publicity, so here it comes:

About a year ago, when I received a confirmation letter that I was selected to be part of the eXXpedition voyage from Galapagos to Easter Island, I realised  – after the initial bursts of excitement – that such trip will be prepared well in advance. My friends know my organisational skills and the joy I get from sorting everything out, and this responsibility was always for everyone’s satisfaction. Here I had the chance for the trip of a lifetime, so planning my stay in the Galapagos was very well thought out and researched.

In a place like this, I wanted to be as close to nature as possible, and in the most humble way possible intrude in the sacred space belonging to iguanas, turtles, birds and all the creepy-crawlers. I was incredibly fortunate to find the Galapagos Safari Camp (GSC) which seemed to live up to my criteria. After quite a bit of communication back-and-forth, not only arranging accommodation but also planning the finest details of diving, island exploration and reaching other islands. Everyone was helpful in trying to find the best solution. I was enchanted from afar, but nothing quite prepared me for the amazing reality awaiting me here in Santa Cruz.

The camp is a love testimony for Galapagos by owners Stephanie and Michael Mesdag, who created a unique place of harmony between human and nature. The lodgings are beautifully crafted tents, where nothing is out of place and everything is there to provide comfort and peace. The attention to detail is incredible; you are invited to take this wonderful experience in with all your senses.

The staff know how to be there for you when you need the smallest thing, and at the same time to let you just ‘be’ and enjoy without intrusion. I shared the camp with a nice couple, a family with three children and another single traveler. We all had different expectations and programs, all while having the same level of preparation in curating our experiences.

The food was another wonderful surprise here – young and talented chefs creating beautiful and delicious dishes! I arrived here a bit sick from Quito, battling a bad cold. Without me saying anything, a delicious chicken soup was brought at the next meal. I learned that the chefs are preparing a cook book with their special dishes, so I look forward to be able to purchase it soon. Or, if anyone reading this is set to visit the Galapagos Safari Camp soon, please bring me a copy! I hope I gave you enough reasons why you should choose it for your next holiday.

I know I will look back with so much joy and gratitude to these days when I felt like a modern and posh Robinson Crusoe.

Stay tuned for my adventures in Isabela Island, following a flamingo colony!

 

Much love

Irina aka Ocean

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleJapan comes to Monaco

Editors pics

February 17, 2020 | News

Win 2 Metabolic Balance programmes

Our Premium Rewards partner Metabolic Balance is giving away TWO nutrition programs, valued at over 900€ each!

0
February 14, 2020 | News

Insider tips: the best of Courchevel

International TV presenter Kristina Guberman shares her favourite hotspots at luxury ski resort Courchevel.

0
February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0

daily

February 19, 2020 | News

Japan comes to Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

For the 14th year, the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Tourist Convention Authority are putting on the Monaco-Japan Artistic Meeting coming this month.

0
February 19, 2020 | News

‘Street Scene’ premieres at Opéra de Monte-Carlo

Stephanie Horsman

Based on the 1929 play by Elmer Rice, Street Scene looks at the complex daily lives of people living in a walk-up tenement building in New York City, and the foreboding sense of despair that hovers over every interaction.

0
February 19, 2020 | News

Monaco Delegation visits Mali

Stephanie Horsman

A delegation from Monaco has visited the African nation of Mali where health, education and civil protection topped the agenda.

0
February 18, 2020 | News

Human health and the ocean

Cassandra Tanti

The risks that ocean degradation pose to human health will be the focus of a high-level symposium coming up in May at One Monte Carlo.

0
MORE STORIES

Canada Day at the Fairmont

Local News Staff Writer -
Canada DayThe Canadian Club of Monaco celebrated Canada Day on July 1 at the Fairmont in 1940s style. Some 72 members and friends dined at L’Horizon, the sea-view roof top restaurant at the Fairmont Hotel, where they were entertained with a special performance featuring the music of the Forties with local artists the Lib Day Darlings, the singing trio of Alicia Sedgwick, Colette Marx-Nielsen and Louise Harrison. The event was emceed by club Vice-President, Fabrice Magini, and included several speeches, starting with a welcome from the highly esteemed club president, France Rioux Shapiro. The MC greeted Mr Denis Nadeau, President of the Canadian chapter of the International Police Association (IPA), Madame Sofia Delaporta, Vice-President of the Russian chapter, and Mr Philippe Turny, former president of IPA Monaco. As a gesture of appreciation Mr Nadeau presented a plaque to the contributors. IPA is a non-profit organisation in 66 countries that promotes global and cultural friendship among active and retired police personnel. Marc Devito, Honorary Consul of Canada in Monaco, sending his regrets, was represented by Madame Miranda Van Waart, attachée consulaire du Canada à Monaco. The Canadian Club de Monaco, which provides a focal point for Canadians living in the Principality, turns 30 in 2017, the same year Canada celebrates its 150th anniversary. The club will be hosting a series of special events across twelve months to mark these memorable dates.

Wed. Oct 18 – Enjeux et Société...

Local News Staff Writer -
Wednesday 18 October from 19:30 to 22:00, Rainier III Auditorium: Enjeux et Société conference and debate on “Tomorrow’s education” organised by Jean-Claude Escaffit, a journalist, with the participation of Dominique Ottavi, a philosopher, Martine Fournier, a journalist and Father Jean-Marie Petitclerc, a specialist teacher and expert in educational issues in difficult areas. For information, call: 06 80 86 21 93