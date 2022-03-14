Looking at Monaco with ‘Ma Vie en Rose’ coloured glasses

Monday, March 14, 2022
The Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer is marking the return of spring with two months of celebratory events under the theme ‘My Life in Pink’.
Photo source: Monte-Carlo SBM
The government-backed business incubator Monaco Boost has put out its latest call for applications, and this time spouses of Monegasque nationals are allowed to apply.
The 13th edition of the Monaco Blue Initiative will be held this month, gathering prominent actors and decision-makers in ocean sustainable management and conservation efforts over the course of a packed full day agenda.
As the 100th anniversary marking the death of Prince Albert I gets underway, the Monaco Media Library is hosting an exhibition featuring sport during the time of his reign.
Little fight was shown from AS Monaco as they succumbed to back-to-back defeats in Strasbourg (1-0) in what was a fitting illustration of two sides whose seasons are following contrasting trajectories.