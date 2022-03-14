Weather
Looking at Monaco with ‘Ma Vie en Rose’ coloured glasses

By Stephanie Horsman - March 14, 2022

The Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer is marking the return of spring with two months of celebratory events under the theme ‘My Life in Pink’.

Spring is about to be sprung and people everywhere are coming out of their winter cocoons, ready to head outdoors to enjoy all that this season of beauty and rebirth has to offer.

The Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) is no exception, and they have put together a roster of creative, musical, gastronomic and festive experiences from 8th March to 8th May, calling it Ma Vie en Rose(My Life in Pink) after the song made famous by legendary French singer Edith Piaf.

Amongst the highlights are an artistic exhibit from 8th March entitled ‘Rose is Art’.  Imagined by Eva Dmitrenko and Céline Pagès, young artists from the Pavillon Bosio Art School, ‘Roses of the Winds’ will bloom from the Hotel Hermitage to One Monte-Carlo and in the Jardins des Boulingrins and as far as the Allée François Blanc.

The patio of the Hôtel de Paris will be covered in sweet-smelling magnolias and a Ma Vie en Rose selfie spot will be set up in the atrium of the Casino.

Next up will be a delight made more for the palate than the olfactory. Michelin-star Chef Marcel Ravin will host the ‘Rose is the Future’ Grand Dinner on 30th April at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort. The evening promises to combine “joie de vivre and modernity for a totally extraordinary evening.

Not to be outdone, the Hôtel Hermitage will be putting on a ‘Rose is Rosé’ event on 7th May. This wine tasting conference, sponsored by Moët & Hennessey-LMVH, will feature wines from top wine makers such as Château d’Esclans, Garrus, Château du Galoupet, Le Chant des Cigales, and Armand de Brignac champagne.

For the festive touch, from 8th March, there’s the ‘Rose is White’ at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo which will celebrate Marie Blanc, the great designer. During this “pink period”, the Bar Américain will celebrate in images and music of great women.

Music and the arts will also be honoured at the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo where they will welcome musicians and the public to the Printemps des Arts at the Crystal Bar for intimate musical after-parties. On 3rd April, after a concert by Renaud Capuçon in the afternoon, a dinner will be given in the Salle Belle Epoque, punctuated by musical interludes by the artists present.

On 7th May, burlesque star Dita Von Teese will perform her latest revue, Glamonatrix, taking the public on a journey to the erotic at the Opéra Garnier.

The fun doesn’t end there. There are several other events planned, such as magic workshops for kids every Saturday during the period at the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, Sunday Brunch and The Kids Room at Hôtel Hermitage every Sunday, plus tennis lessons with pro players, Padel tennis, Easter egg hunts, and Earth Hour on the Place du Casino.

Finally, a ‘Ma Vie en Rose Grand Game’ will be organised at the Casino de Monte-Carlo and the Casino Café de Paris for all members of the loyalty program My Monte-Carlo with more than 40 prizes to be won with a total value of €30,000 euros.

 

 

Photo source: Monte-Carlo SBM

 

 

 

 

