Louis and Marie Ducruet share wedding video

Louis Ducruet has given the world a unique glimpse of “the happiest day of his life”, posting a video of his marriage to Marie Chevallier on social media. The son of Princess Stephanie tied the knot with his long-time love in July, but it is clear the couple is still full of emotion five months in.

27-year old Louis Ducruet married 27-year-old Marie Chevallier on 27th July in a fittingly elaborate wedding in Monaco, surrounded by friends and family.

On Monday 30th December, Louis Ducruet published a short video on his Instagram featuring highlights of the day. It includes the couple’s arrival at the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate and Marie in her stunning white dress with enormously long train, the ceremony, and all the fun of the after party. They are surrounded by their loved ones: the family of the bride, their friends, and the family of the groom including Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, Princess Stephanie and her former husband Daniel Ducruet… rare images of the parents of Louis and Pauline, who divorced in 1996.

“Remembering the best day of this 2019 year! Surrounded by family and friends ❤️ Excited to start this new year with the person I’m proud to call my wife ❤️ I love you”, Prince Albert’s nephew wrote in a caption on the video. The bride, who also shared the video, posted a similar message: “Before jumping into 2020, all I can think about is how amazing this year has been to us ❤️ I love you my soulmate.”

The happy couple also welcomed a new member to their family in 2019: Pancake, a gorgeous dog pictured in a matching Christmas jumper in the couple’s holiday post.

Top photo: Screenshot of Louis and Marie Ducruet’s wedding video posted on Instagram