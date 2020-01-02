Weather
Louis and Marie Ducruet share wedding video

By Cassandra Tanti - January 2, 2020

Louis Ducruet has given the world a unique glimpse of “the happiest day of his life”, posting a video of his marriage to Marie Chevallier on social media. The son of Princess Stephanie tied the knot with his long-time love in July, but it is clear the couple is still full of emotion five months in.

27-year old Louis Ducruet married 27-year-old Marie Chevallier on 27th July in a fittingly elaborate wedding in Monaco, surrounded by friends and family.

On Monday 30th December, Louis Ducruet published a short video on his Instagram featuring highlights of the day. It includes the couple’s arrival at the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate and Marie in her stunning white dress with enormously long train, the ceremony, and all the fun of the after party. They are surrounded by their loved ones: the family of the bride, their friends, and the family of the groom including Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, Princess Stephanie and her former husband Daniel Ducruet… rare images of the parents of Louis and Pauline, who divorced in 1996.

“Remembering the best day of this 2019 year! Surrounded by family and friends ❤️ Excited to start this new year with the person I’m proud to call my wife ❤️ I love you”, Prince Albert’s nephew wrote in a caption on the video. The bride, who also shared the video, posted a similar message: “Before jumping into 2020, all I can think about is how amazing this year has been to us ❤️ I love you my soulmate.”

The happy couple also welcomed a new member to their family in 2019: Pancake, a gorgeous dog pictured in a matching Christmas jumper in the couple’s holiday post.

 

Top photo: Screenshot of Louis and Marie Ducruet’s wedding video posted on Instagram

 

 

 

Vicedomini: fall/winter luxury collection

This Thursday at the Hermitage Hotel, Monaco Life fashion contributor Alessandra Vicedomini will present her fall/winter collection. The Italian beauty tells us what to expect from the Monaco showing. Monaco Life: How different is this than the last fall/winter collection? Alessandra Vicedomini: This fall/winter collection is about Navaho jacquard dresses and jumpers, see-through mohair oversized sweaters, and silver gold weaved fit and flare shapes. It differs because lengths and proportions are more demure. I would say the collection's "fil rouge" are monochrome and lurex, new materials and knit weaves. What are you hoping to achieve through Thursday’s event?   I am in love with Monaco and any excuse is good to visit, spend time, explore further and meet new friends. This is an opportunity for me to mix business and pleasure in one of the most sophisticated venues in town. I spent many summers at the Hermitage Hotel when I was a child and I feel at home there. As I will be soon moving to Monaco, it is very important for me to create brand awareness and deeply understand Monaco's fashion trend flows. I have been blessed with a large group of local girlfriends who have been important ambassadors for Vicedomini in the past two years, and spreading the word about the event. Hosting a champagne cocktail through SBM to showcase the best styles is the perfect excuse to get to know Monaco's ladies better and reinforce Vicedomini’s mission statement. You have just returned from some fashion shows, tell us how they went for you? Shows are designers' ultimate creative expressions and every city perceives collections in a different way and personalises style interpretations. Both New York and London were very successful as my team and I were able to select the right pieces for those particular locations. There is a very good echo about the shows, and we will be going back to showcase again at both venues. What is next for Vicedomini? We are creating the new wholesale fall/winter collection and more trunk shows to Canada and Spain are planned. Is there anything else that our readers should know? Everyone is welcome on Thursday at Salon Gustave all day as we unveil the latest trends!  

Video campaign highlights violence against women

Monaco has launched an awareness campaign as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and it has attracted the support of a range of key sporting personalities in the Principality. According to statistics group IMSEE, 26 cases of violence against women have been logged so far this year by the Monaco Public Security Department regarding people residing mainly in the Principality. In more than half of cases, the violence is physical, while a quarter of the incidents involved sexual violence. As part of Monaco’s continued efforts to combat the crimes, Céline Cottalorda, Delegate for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights, has introduced a video campaign on the theme ‘Confronting Violence Against Women, Let’s Act’. The campaign was launched ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which is being observed on Monday 25th November. The video uses dance to metaphorically explain the suffering of women who are victims of physical, mental or sexual abuse and includes a hashtag, #ViolenceFemmeJagis, in an effort to help the video go viral. The dance was performed by Alessandra Tognoloni, soloist from the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, and choreographed by Marguerite Ferreira Boffa. [caption id="attachment_42108" align="alignnone" width="900"] PHOTO: ©Michael Alesi- Communication Department[/caption] The meeting was punctuated by the support of many illustrious residents including Isabelle Bonnal, Director of National Education for Youth and Sports, Karine Chatenet, President of the Soroptimist Club of Monaco, and Yakuba Ouattara of Roca Team. Monaco’s sports community have also committed themselves to the cause, and personalities such as Saša Obradović, Roca Team Coach, AS Monaco Basketballers Dee Bost and Yakuba Ouattara, and Roca Team General Manager and Executive Director Oleksiy Yefimov participated in the campaign by recording a message of support in their native languages. Additionally, two interactive theatre performances will be held on Monday at the Princess Grace Theatre. The first, organised by the Department of National Education, Youth and Sports, is for high school students and will speak about virtual meetings and is at 2:30pm. The second is at 6pm, is free and open to the general public covering the topic of domestic violence. Both presentations ask for audience participation, turning the public from passive viewers to “spect-acteurs”. The Principality has long been associated with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and has been a defender of the rights of women through both government actions and the work of private organisations.  