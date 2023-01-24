Louis Ducruet captains Barbagiuans to Fight AIDS Cup victory

Stars from the Principality and beyond gathered at the Stade Louis II for a memorable charity match on Monday, which saw the Barbagiuans win the Fight AIDS Cup for the first time.

Charles Leclerc, Didier Deschamps, Claude Puel, Fernando Morientes, Sonny Anderson and many more sports personalities, each inextricably linked to the Principality, competed in the match, which raises funds for Princess Stéphanie’s charity, Fight AIDS Monaco.

Glimpses of the past glory of some of these iconic players were on full display in front of a crowd that contributed to the success of the event, now in its third edition. Goals weren’t in short supply, with fans witnessing five in total.

With the beginning of pre-season Formula One testing approaching, Leclerc’s cameo was only brief, and it was only after his departure that the goals began to flow.

Sonny Anderson’s header was cancelled out by a strike from Arsenal legend Robert Pires just seconds later. However, prolific AS Monaco striker Morientes struck early in the second half to re-establish the Barbagiuans lead.

Ludovic Giuly, who featured over 250 times for Les Monégasques, then gave the Barbagiuans, in search of their maiden victory in the competition, a two-goal cushion with a neat finish.

Cirque FC got a late consolation goal through Clarence Seedorf who, just like in last year’s memorable event, stood out with flashes of skill and composure, befitting of a player that was once one of the world’s best.

However, it was the Barbagiuans who lifted the trophy, with Ducruet being handed the trophy by Prince Albert II for the first time.

“It’s nice to come together and to have fun for a good cause so we’re very happy,” succinctly summarised goal-scorer Giuly after an event that once again offered an enthralling spectacle in the name of a charitable cause.

Sign up for Monaco Life newsletter. thenewsletter. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by Monaco Life