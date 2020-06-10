Weather
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Alain Ducasse reveals the reopening date of Louis XV

By Stephanie Horsman - June 10, 2020

Lovers of the “best souffle in town” will be thrilled to learn that Louis XV, headed up by world-famous chef Alain Ducasse, is set to reopen its doors at the Hôtel de Paris on Friday 19th June.  

According to a statement by SBM, the three-Michelin star restaurant has been modified to comply with all health and safety measures, while staff and management have been trained to implement the necessary procedures. SBM says all of their suppliers and producers have guaranteed the same level of conscientious care.

“As always, it will be a joy for us to make this moment with us an unforgettable memory, with no doubt a special emotion to reconnect with our customers in this relationship so precious and which we have missed so much,” said Alain Ducasse.

Monaco’s most prestigious restaurant is opening just in time for summer, and Chef Dominique Lory says he plans to make the most of the season’s bounty.  

Located in the heart of the Hôtel de Paris, the restaurant will be open for lunch on Saturdays and Sundays, while dinner will be available from Friday to Sunday during June. For the months of July and August, guests will also be able to dine on Thursday evening.

The legendary eatery has been open since 1987 and has been regularly featured in lists of the world’s top restaurants.

 

