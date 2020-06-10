Alain Ducasse reveals the reopening date of Louis XV

Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Located in the heart of the Hôtel de Paris, the restaurant will be open for lunch on Saturdays and Sundays, while dinner will be available from Friday to Sunday during June. For the months of July and August, guests will also be able to dine on Thursday evening.
Lovers of the “best souffle in town” will be thrilled to learn that Louis XV, headed up by world-famous chef Alain Ducasse, is set to reopen its doors at the Hôtel de Paris on Friday 19th June.
The partial reopening of crèches in the Principality has begun, providing working parents with some much-needed support.
Monaco gyms will be allowed to reopen on 15th June if the facilities meet the health standards put forth by the government.
Tuesday marks the next phase in the easing of restrictions in France, offering people a glimmer of hope for summer.