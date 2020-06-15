Low business sentiment in April

Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
With her fleet of decked out shipping containers, Brandi DeCarli is revolutionising local food production, helping communities to grow their own food with clean technology.
It's been revealed in a not-so-shocking report that Monaco suffered with a massive downturn in business sentiment in April of this year due to the closure of “non-essential” businesses brought on by the coronavirus epidemic.
Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE shares his thoughts on the retention of talent and how you can help your team navigate these challenging times.
Despite the setbacks caused by the recent pandemic, the Monaco Economic Board is using technology to continue its missions to promote the Principality and its economic activities.