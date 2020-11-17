Luxe Pack broadens reach with online platform

Luxe Pack, the annual luxury goods packaging exhibit that has taken place in Monaco for 34 years, is launching a new digital platform for visitors and exhibitors this year.

The new concept, titled ‘My Luxe Pack’, will be rolled out officially on 30th November at the start of what would have been the first day of the Luxe Pack trade show at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

The digital format allows more reach for those looking to buy and those selling as people from around the world can peruse the selection of goods with the click of a mouse.

As always, suppliers will be offering luxury brand packaging aimed at boosting clients’ business development in three ways: inspiration, innovation and interaction. Links will offer access not only to Monaco’s exhibitors, but also to those in New York, Los Angeles and Shanghai, giving businesses a vast amount of choice and opportunity to get inspired.

Premium packaging manufacturers from all over the globe will come together to present their most creative innovations forming an essential sourcing experience for brands looking to disrupt the market in terms of design, sustainability or through digital innovation.

The online show will run from 30th November to 2nd December and will feature talks by branding experts in the form of digital keynote addresses and round table discussions, all in English. This year’s focus will concentrate on packaging trends, particularly sustainable packaging, as more brands and consumers find this an important aspect.

“Through My Luxe Pack, our team will be continuing its business facilitator role by supporting suppliers and brands in a model that is complementary to that of physical trade shows,” said Fabienne Germond, Director of Luxe Pack. “Our desire is initially to maintain the link between our exhibitors and the entire Luxe Pack brand community in an extremely complex time for them to support them in their recovery and then to combine the face-to-face and digital experiences for the benefit of all our customers.”

The trade fair will also be hosting the Green Awards, whereby a jury of professionals from major luxury brands who are committed to sustainable development will select nominees and winners based on applications sent by suppliers. Also on the jury will be Olivier Wenden, Vice President and CEO of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. The new platform means that visitors will, for the first time, also be given a voice. They are encouraged to vote for their own favourite eco-designed innovation and the one with the most votes will receive a People’s Choice Award. Winners will be announced live on the site on 2nd December at 4pm.

Inscriptions to My Luxe Pack are free.