Weather
21 ° C
21°C
Tuesday, June 23, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new case of Covid-19 on 22 June brings total in Monaco to 101: 95 cured, 1 resident death, 1 home monitored

Luxembourg receives new Monegasque Ambassador

Luxembourg receives new Monegasque Ambassador

By Cassandra Tanti - June 22, 2020

Isabelle Berro-Amadeï has been named and accepted as the new Ambassador to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

In a ceremony held on 19th June at the Palais Grand-Ducal, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg welcomed Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, accompanied by her husband Bernard Amedeï, as the new Ambassador to his country.  

After delivering her credentials of accreditation, she was officially sworn in by the Grand Duke, who then invited the Ambassador and her husband to spend time with him in a private interview. During the meeting, the Grand Duke made particular note of the excellent relationship between Luxembourg and Monaco.

They also spoke of the after-effects of the health crisis on their respective nations, Monaco’s negotiations with the European Union, environmental protection controls and measures taken in the fight against global warming and climate change.  

For her part, the Ambassador thanked the Grand Duke for his government’s help during the confinement with regard to the delivery of protective face masks and discussed the benefits of the data centre based in Luxembourg which should allow sensitive data from the Principality to be safeguarded from cyber-attack or natural disaster.

Finally, the two representatives of their countries made a commitment to continue their strong alliance and good relationship in the coming years.

 

Photo: Isabelle BERRO-AMADEÏ et son époux Bernard AMADEÏ, avec Son Altesse Royale le Grand-Duc de Luxembourg ©DR

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePalace guards return for daily ceremony
Next articleMonaco joins in for World Refugee Day

Editors pics

June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government extends financial aid 

The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

0
June 18, 2020 | Local News

€300 fine for discarding masks in public

People caught littering masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in public face a €300 fine as the Monaco government steps up efforts to combat the latest scourge on the environment.

0
June 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Olivia O’ docks in Monaco

The stunning reverse-bow explorer yacht Olivia O has finally arrived in Monaco for its billionaire owner, shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

0
June 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Brandi DeCarli, co-founder of Farm from a Box

With her fleet of decked out shipping containers, Brandi DeCarli is revolutionising local food production, helping communities to grow their own food with clean technology.

0

daily

June 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Princess’ Foundation raises money for Covid vaccine

Cassandra Tanti

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the 24 Hours of Virtual Le Mans have raised €21,500 to support medical research in the fight against Covid-19 and efforts to make a vaccination accessible to all.

0
June 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Upcoming events in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The September calendar is filling up with two more big events heading this way - the Asian-inspired 'Made in Japan' at the Grimaldi Forum and a concert by former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett.

0
June 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco joins in for World Refugee Day

Cassandra Tanti

As part of its relationship with the United Nations refugee branch UNHCR, Monaco is now the agency’s main contributor per capita, supporting projects for displaced people across the globe – an achievement that was commended on World Refugee Day.

0
June 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

Palace guards return for daily ceremony

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince’s riflemen have taken up their carbines and resumed the ceremonial changing of the guard in front of the Palace, an important tradition witnessed by many tourists each day in Monaco. 

0
MORE STORIES

Nice City Council votes for huge tax...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_27960" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo; Tobi 87 Photo; Tobi 87[/caption] Nice City Council voted to increase the rate of housing tax for second homes at a public meeting on Friday, February 2, local French daily Monaco-Matin reports. Until now, second home owners were required to pay housing tax at a 20 percent higher rate than principal home owners, but from 2019 the surcharge will increase to 60 percent, the ceiling allowed by French law. The opposition on the City Council agreed with the move, with Socialist leader Patrick Allemand saying that someone who pays for a second home in Nice has the means to pay a few hundred euros of additional housing tax. The only opponent of the tax hike was Benoit Kandel, well-known for his liberal economic outlook.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/new-wealth-tax-makes-french-property-even-more-attractive/

Feb. 26 – March 2 – Marine...

Local News Staff Writer -
26 February to 2 March, 9 am to 5 pm, Oceanographic Museum of Monaco Introduction to the marine world course, to raise awareness among 8–12 year olds about protecting the oceans. The course will include a range of activities focused on the oceans and the creatures that live in them. Booking essential Information: +377 93 15 36 00