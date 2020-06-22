Luxembourg receives new Monegasque Ambassador

Tuesday, June 23, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
A new case of Covid-19 on 22 June brings total in Monaco to 101: 95 cured, 1 resident death, 1 home monitored
Photo: Isabelle BERRO-AMADEÏ et son époux Bernard AMADEÏ, avec Son Altesse Royale le Grand-Duc de Luxembourg ©DR
The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the 24 Hours of Virtual Le Mans have raised €21,500 to support medical research in the fight against Covid-19 and efforts to make a vaccination accessible to all.
The September calendar is filling up with two more big events heading this way - the Asian-inspired 'Made in Japan' at the Grimaldi Forum and a concert by former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett.
As part of its relationship with the United Nations refugee branch UNHCR, Monaco is now the agency’s main contributor per capita, supporting projects for displaced people across the globe – an achievement that was commended on World Refugee Day.
The Prince’s riflemen have taken up their carbines and resumed the ceremonial changing of the guard in front of the Palace, an important tradition witnessed by many tourists each day in Monaco.